iQoo 10 series is all set to be launched on July 19 in China. The upcoming flagship series from the Vivo sub-brand is said to include the vanilla iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro models. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, iQoo on Thursday unveiled the first official look of the iQoo 10. In the official renders, the handset is seen with a dual-tone design with triple rear cameras and Vivo's V1+ imaging chip. The phone will also be the official gaming machine for the KPL (King Pro League) Games eSports event in China. Furthermore, a tipster has leaked the specifications of the iQoo 10 online. The iQoo 10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The renders of iQoo 10 have been released by iQoo via its official Weibo handle. The post indicates that the handset will be the official KPL 2022 gaming machine. The images show the handset in a BMW Motorsport-inspired shade with a three-coloured striped finish at the back and a blue colour power button like in the previous models. The iQoo 10 features a hole-punch display design and has thin bezels. The official renders also show a triple rear camera setup with a V1+ imaging chip and support for 40x digital zoom. The iQoo logo is placed at the bottom of the rear case.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) leaked key specifications of iQoo 10 on Twitter. According to the tipster, it will run on Android 12-based OriginOS and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 10 series is already confirmed to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. For optics, the handset is said to pack a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. It is also said to include a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, the iQoo 10 could pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone is said to carry a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

iQoo has already announced that the launch of iQoo 10 series will take place on July 19 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) in China.