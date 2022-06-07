iQoo is said to be working on its iQoo 10 flagship series, which is expected to arrive sometime in Q3 2022. The company has not revealed any information regarding this lineup. However, a notable tipster has revealed some of the key specifications of one of the smartphones that could launch in this flagship series — the iQoo 10 Pro. This handset is supposed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also expected to support 200W wired charging.

According to the alleged leak spotted on Weibo by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the iQoo 10 Pro could sport an LTPO display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. A notable feature could be its support for 200W wired charging and 60W or 50W wireless charging. There could be a 50-megapixel primary camera as well. The iQoo 10 Pro is likely to feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo is expected to launch this handset sometime this year between July to September.

To recall, the iQoo 9 series was launched earlier this year in January. The iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It features a curved 6.78-inch Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo 9 Pro also features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge technologies. The handset is also equipped with dual X-axis linear motors for enhanced vibration feedback.