Technology News
loading

iQoo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 200W Wired Charging Support

iQoo 10 Pro could sport an LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 June 2022 16:12 IST
iQoo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 200W Wired Charging Support

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo 10 lineup would replace the iQoo 9 series that was launched in January 2022

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 Pro may feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor
  • It could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The iQoo 10 Pro is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz

iQoo is said to be working on its iQoo 10 flagship series, which is expected to arrive sometime in Q3 2022. The company has not revealed any information regarding this lineup. However, a notable tipster has revealed some of the key specifications of one of the smartphones that could launch in this flagship series — the iQoo 10 Pro. This handset is supposed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is also expected to support 200W wired charging.

According to the alleged leak spotted on Weibo by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the iQoo 10 Pro could sport an LTPO display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. A notable feature could be its support for 200W wired charging and 60W or 50W wireless charging. There could be a 50-megapixel primary camera as well. The iQoo 10 Pro is likely to feature an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo is expected to launch this handset sometime this year between July to September.

To recall, the iQoo 9 series was launched earlier this year in January. The iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It features a curved 6.78-inch Samsung E5 10-bit LTPO 2.0 display with a Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. There is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo 9 Pro also features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge technologies. The handset is also equipped with dual X-axis linear motors for enhanced vibration feedback.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 Pro specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iOS 16 to Support Face ID in Landscape Mode, Third-Party Two-Factor Authentication Apps

Related Stories

iQoo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC, 200W Wired Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  2. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  5. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  6. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
  8. Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
  9. iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.