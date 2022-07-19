iQoo 10 and 10 Pro specifications have been tipped ahead of its launch later today. The tipster suggests that both smartphones will feature a 6.78-inch display and a 4,550mAh battery. Both the devices have been taking rounds in the rumour mill for a few months now. The iQoo 10 series smartphones will make their debut in the Chinese market today at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). The official renders of the upcoming smartphones were also recently spotted on JD.com.

The specifications of the handsets from iQoo were tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma.

iQoo 10 specifications

The iQoo 10 has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster suggests that the iQoo 10 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The smartphone is said to come with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options.

For optics, the iQoo 10 smartphone is said to house a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide, and a 12-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera in the front. It is said to house a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 200W fast charging support. The handset is expected to measure 164.55x77.10x8.37mm and weigh around 205 grams.

iQoo 10 Pro specifications

The iQoo 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved quad-HD+ display with 1,440 x 3,200 pixels resolution. The handset has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and pack 8GB and 12GB RAM options, while it can house 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options.

iQoo 10 Pro is said to to feature a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 14.6-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is expected house a 16-megapixel camera in the front. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. The handset is expected to measure 164.91x75.5x9.49mm and weigh around 216.2 grams.