iQoo 10 Series Tipped to be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

iQoo 10 series is expected to launch in July this year.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 June 2022 06:55 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 10 series is said to be an upgrade over the iQoo 9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 series is expected to come in two models, vanilla and Pro
  • The rumoured iQoo smartphones can get a 50-megapixel camera
  • iQoo is yet to confirm the smartphones

iQoo 10 series has been the subject of several leaks and tips recently. The new iQoo smartphone series is expected to include two models — iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro. According to recent tips and reports, the smartphone can either come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC or pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The rumoured iQoo 10 Pro smartphone has recently been tipped to feature 200W charging support that can fully charge the battery pack in 12 minutes. The vanilla variant of the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Anthony shared on Twitter, that the upcoming iQoo 10 Pro can feature 200W charging support that will be able to fully charge the handset battery in 12 minutes. The tipster added that the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It can get a 120Hz refresh rate LTPO display and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station, shared on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, that the iQoo 10 series will get a classic centered hole-punch flexible display and a 50-megapixel outsole large matrix camera module. The tipster added that iQoo has been caught testing a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC that indicates that the smartphone could possibly feature the said processor, though, it is not confirmed yet.

An alleged render of the iQoo 10 has also been shared on Twitter by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). It claimed that the smartphone can feature a new modular splicing design at the rear. It is also said to get classic aramid fiber stripes.

According to a recent report, the iQoo 10 series is expected to launch in July this year. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming support, and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone could get 12GB of RAM. Apart from 200W wired charging support, the smartphone is expected to feature 65W or 50W wireless charging support for the 4,700mAh battery pack. It can come along an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Detailed specifications of the smartphone are still unknown as the smartphone brand, iQoo, is yet to confirm the iQoo 10 series' launch timeline, availability, and specifications.

iQOO 9

iQOO 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 10, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 series
IISc Researchers Use GPUs to Discover Human Brain Activity in Recent Study

