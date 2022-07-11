iQoo 10 series has reportedly been approved on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website, as per the latest report. The upcoming smartphone is said to include the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro smartphones. According to a tipster, the iQoo 10 has been spotted on the China 3C website with 120W fast charging support, while the Pro variant of the smartphone has been spotted with 200W fast charging. iQoo 10 has been reportedly listed with the model number V2217A, whereas, the Pro model has been listed with number V2218A.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared on Twitter that the upcoming smartphones, iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro have been spotted on the China 3C website with the model numbers VV2217A and VV2218A, respectively. The iQoo 10 has been tipped to be listed with support for 120W fast charging. The Pro variant of the upcoming smartphone, tipped to be listed with 200W fast charging support, is also expected to come along a charging adapter with model number V200100L080-CN.

iQoo has recently announced that the new iQoo 10 series smartphones will launch in China on July 19. The upcoming handsets will get 10th generation of fast charging. The company is also expected to launch an iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition.

The Chinese smartphone maker had recently released a teaser via the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that revealed less than two colourways for the upcoming smartphones. These are said to feature a design similar to iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 7 Legend. The teaser has also revealed a triple rear camera setup with 40x digital zoom support, along with a V1+ imaging chip.

iQoo 10 series is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Pro variant is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 10-bit LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. It can come with two 50-megapixel cameras and one 14.6-megapixel sensor at the back.