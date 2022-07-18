iQoo 10 Series Official Renders Spotted on JD.com: Report

iQoo 10 and 10 Pro official renders have been spotted as the smartphones have been listed on JD.com for pre-bookings. Unfortunately, the listing has not revealed the price in China for the two smartphones. The company is set to launch the iQoo 10 series in China on July 19. The iQoo 10 series has previously been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to feature 8GB and 12GB RAM options. It is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The official renders of the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro have now been revealed as the smartphones have now been listed for pre-booking on JD.com. The listing of the iQoo 10, as well as the listing of iQoo 10 Pro, do not reveal the pricing of the smartphones. Both the handsets can be seen in two colour options. The phones may be offered in Black and White colour options. The latter gets a BMW Motorsport inspired design with three coloured strips. The two handsets will launch in China on July 19 at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST).

Photo Credit: JD.com

The JD.com listing also suggests that the smartphones may feature 200W fast charging support. The iQoo 10 series may also get a display that can produce 1500 nits of peak brightness and 1 billion colours. The listing also suggests HDR certification on the phones. According to a recent report, iQoo 10 will be the official KPL 2022 gaming handset. The smartphone series has been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution.

iQoo 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to feature 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 256GB and 512GB inbuilt storage options. The smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. At the front, it may get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It can feature a 4,700mAh battery, as per the report.