iQoo 10 series has been confirmed to launch in China soon with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone brand has released a teaser poster of the upcoming smartphone series with its premium partner BMW Motorsport's logo. This confirms that the smartphone series will include a special BMW Motorsport edition. According to an earlier report, this special edition is expected to come with the moniker iQoo 10 Legend BMW. The smartphone series has been tipped to launch tentatively on July 19 this year.

The smartphone brand, iQoo, has confirmed on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that the iQoo 10 series will launch soon in China with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. At this time, the company has not confirmed if all the smartphones in the said series will be powered by the same SoC. To confirm the launch, the company has released a teaser poster that also shows BMW Motorsport as company's premium partner for the smartphone. This could mean that the company may launch a special edition of the smartphone as well.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on Twitter, citing tipster Bald Panda, that the iQoo 10 series smartphones are expected to tentatively launch on July 19.

According to a report, iQoo is expected to launch a iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition as the renders of the same had leaked online. A recent report had also revealed the specifications of the iQoo 10 Pro.

iQoo 10 Pro has been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 10-bit LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. It is expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB inbuilt storage options. The smartphone can feature a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 14.6-megapixel sensor. The smartphone can get a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It is said to be powered by a 2,275mAh dual-cell battery with 200W fast charging support. It was also tipped to launch as the successor to the iQoo 9 Pro.

