iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 10 Pro is said to be the first mass-produced handset to support 200W fast charging.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 July 2022 19:22 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The iQoo 10 Pro sports a 2K E5 LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 series is equipped with a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery
  • This lineup runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean skin on top
  • The iQoo 10 Pro is equipped with the in-house V1+ imaging chip

iQoo 10 series debuted in China on Tuesday which includes the regular iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro. Both of these handsets are flagship offerings that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The company claims that the iQoo 10 Pro is the first mass-produced smartphone lineup to feature 200W fast charging technology. This handset also sports a 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 price, availability

The iQoo 10 Pro starts from CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB variant and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB variant costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,000). This handset comes in black and Legendary Edition colour options.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 10 is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB variant whereas the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB variant costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It comes in black, orange, and Legendry Edition colour options.

Both of these iQoo handsets are available on pre-order and are set to go on sale starting from July 26.

iQoo 10 Pro specifications, features

The iQoo 10 Pro features a 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and the V1+ imaging chip. It packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

The handset features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 14.6-megapixel portrait lens. The rear camera setup is capable of recording up to 8K videos. It offers 3X optical zoom and up to 40X digital zoom. For selfies, the iQoo 10 Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery that supports 200W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 164.91x75.5x9.49mm in dimensions and weighs about 216.2g. The iQoo 10 Pro is fitted with an ultrasonic 3d wide-area fingerprint sensor and also comes with face-unlock technology. The handset also supports Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

iQoo 10 specifications, features

The iQoo 10 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 SoC. It is also equipped with the in-house V1+ imaging chip for great camera performance. It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the iQoo 10 packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel IMX663 sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

It houses a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. It measures 164.55x77.10x8.37mm and weighs around 207g. It boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box.

iQOO 10 Pro

iQOO 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 14.6-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 10

iQOO 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Siddhant Chandra
