iQoo 10 Series Launch Tipped for July, iQoo 10 Pro Specifications Leaked: Reports

iQoo 10 Pro is claimed to come with 200W charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 June 2022 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

iQoo 10 Pro may get iQoo 9 Pro (above)-like 4,700mAh battery

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 Pro is tipped to come with 2K LTPO display
  • It may get 120Hz refresh rate and under-display fingerprint sensor
  • iQoo 10 Pro may be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

iQoo 10 series, rumoured to include the vanilla iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro smartphones, will be launched in China next month, a tipster has claimed on Weibo. As per the tipster, the vanilla model may not have great updates over its predecessor except in terms of mobile gaming experience, but the iQoo 10 Pro model is tipped to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as well as support for 200W wired fast charging.

Digital Chat Station claims in a post on Weibo (via Abhishek Yadav) that the iQoo 10 series of smartphones will be launched in July 2022 in China. While the tipster did not explicitly give any details such as number of smartphones that will be launched in the series, Digital Chat Station did mention a regular model and a Pro variant. This claim is supported by a MySmartPrice report which claims that the series is expected to come with the regular variant of iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro smartphone.

The iQoo 10 is said to be quite similar to its predecessor with minimalist upgrades in gaming experience. Meanwhile, the rumoured iQoo 10 Pro is claimed to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This model is also said to come with 200W fast charging technology as well as 65W/ 50W wireless charging.

As far as other key specifications are concerned, the iQoo 10 Pro is claimed to sport a 2K LTPO display with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also tipped to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery similar to the iQoo 9 Pro.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQoo 10 Series Launch Tipped for July, iQoo 10 Pro Specifications Leaked: Reports
