Technology News
loading

iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

iQoo 10 Series is expected to include iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 July 2022 11:04 IST
iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter

iQoo 10 series may come in dual-tone finish

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 series will be launched in China at an event on July 19
  • The series may include iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition
  • iQoo 10 Pro specifications were leaked last month

iQoo 10 series will be launched in China on July 19, the company has announced. The series is expected to include two models: the iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro. There could also be the iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition. As per a small video clip shared by iQoo, the phone is teased to come with a dual-tone design and a raised camera island. The company has already confirmed that the iQoo 10 series will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

iQoo posted a small clip on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo announcing that the iQoo 10 series will launch at an event scheduled at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) on July 19 in China. The company says the phone will come with the 10th generation of Flash Charging (translated) and suggests that the lineup will have iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro smartphones. The clip also suggests that the Chinese company may also launch the iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition.

The phone in the teaser video looks to sport a dual-tone finish. It suggests that a certain part of the phone will come with a carbon fibre-like material and the other portion will have a leather finish. It will have a raised camera island that is suggested to come with “fascination meets innovation” etched on it. The company has also confirmed that there will be an iQoo 10 Pro smartphone.

iQoo 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The iQoo 10 series is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is reported to feature a 6.78-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in four RAM (6GB,8GB,12GB, and 16GB) and three storage options (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB). The smartphone is tipped to pack two 50-megapixel sensors and a 14.6-megapixel sensor on the back. It may come with a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. The handset is tipped to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 10, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 Pro Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Difference Between Crypto Coins and Crypto Tokens
Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation

Related Stories

iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
  4. Chrome Fixes High-Severity Vulnerabilities Including a Zero-Day Flaw
  5. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  7. Xbox Series X India Price Rises by 6 Percent, as INR Falls Against USD
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  10. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Week After Suspending Withdrawals, Trading and Deposits
  2. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Timeline, Sale Date, Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  3. Chrome for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android Updated With Fixes for Vulnerabilities Including a Zero-Day Flaw
  4. Newly Discovered Star Travels Around the Milky Way’s Central Black Hole in Four Years, Study Says
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed
  6. Xbox Series X Price in India Is Now Rs. 52,990, as Indian Rupee Falls Against US Dollar
  7. Scientists Discover Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics, May Lead to Increased Ground-Level UV Radiation
  8. iQoo 10 Series Launch Set for July 19, to Come With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  9. Difference Between Crypto Coins and Crypto Tokens
  10. Bitcoin Shows Recovery Despite Small Dips, Stablecoins Reel-In Gains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.