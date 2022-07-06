iQoo 10 series will be launched in China on July 19, the company has announced. The series is expected to include two models: the iQoo 10 and the iQoo 10 Pro. There could also be the iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition. As per a small video clip shared by iQoo, the phone is teased to come with a dual-tone design and a raised camera island. The company has already confirmed that the iQoo 10 series will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

iQoo posted a small clip on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo announcing that the iQoo 10 series will launch at an event scheduled at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) on July 19 in China. The company says the phone will come with the 10th generation of Flash Charging (translated) and suggests that the lineup will have iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro smartphones. The clip also suggests that the Chinese company may also launch the iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition.

The phone in the teaser video looks to sport a dual-tone finish. It suggests that a certain part of the phone will come with a carbon fibre-like material and the other portion will have a leather finish. It will have a raised camera island that is suggested to come with “fascination meets innovation” etched on it. The company has also confirmed that there will be an iQoo 10 Pro smartphone.

iQoo 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The iQoo 10 series is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is reported to feature a 6.78-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in four RAM (6GB,8GB,12GB, and 16GB) and three storage options (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB). The smartphone is tipped to pack two 50-megapixel sensors and a 14.6-megapixel sensor on the back. It may come with a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. The handset is tipped to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging.