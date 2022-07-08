Technology News
iQoo 10 Series Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Feature Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip

iQoo 10 series will be launched in China on July 19.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 July 2022 11:24 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 10 series phones have many similarities with the iQoo 9 series models

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 Pro is expected to succeed iQoo 9 Pro
  • Promo video suggests multiple colour options for the series
  • iQoo 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

iQoo 10 series is all set to go official in China on July 19. The new series is expected to include two models — the vanilla iQoo 10, and iQoo 10 Pro. Ahead of the launch date, the company has released a promo video, showing the complete design of the smartphones. In the short video, iQoo promotes the dual-tone design and camera details of iQoo 10 models. They will pack triple rear cameras and Vivo's V1+ imaging chip. The iQoo 10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The promo video has been released by iQoo via the official Weibo handle, showing iQoo 10 series phones in all their glory. The video suggests less than two colourways for the iQoo 10 series phones - Black and a BMW Motorsport-inspired shade. The BMW Motorsport-inspired model features three colour stripes running off-centre down the white back panel representing the brand. It has plenty of similarities with the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 7 Legend in terms of the overall design. The power button is finished in blue, like in the previous models. The promo video also shows a triple rear camera setup with support for 40x digital zoom. They will pack a V1+ imaging chip as well. On the camera island, “f/1.88-f/2.27 ASPH” is printed.

As mentioned, the iQoo 10 series is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. According to past leaks, the iQoo 10 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in four RAM —6GB, 8GB, 12GB, 16GB — and three storage options —128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone is tipped to pack two 50-megapixel sensors and a 14.6-megapixel sensor on the back. It is likely to include a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
