iQoo 10 Legend BMW edition's alleged render has been leaked before launch. The latest render indicates that the Legend BMW edition of the smartphone will sport a dual tone design. The iQoo 10 series has been the subject of several leaks and tips recently. The iQoo smartphone series is expected to come in two models — iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro. According to recent reports, the smartphone will either feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC or a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The iQoo 10 series is expected to launch in July this year. Another report had mentioned that the iQoo 10 will come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel main camera.

As per the image shared in a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the alleged iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition largely has a dual-tone Black and White design (just like Google Pixel 2 XL's Panda design) separated by thin bars of BMW M's Black, Blue, and Red colour stripes. The portion above the stripes has a triple rear camera, an LED flash, and “Gimbal Optimization” text on it. The portion below the stripes has iQoo branding towards the lower half. The phone is also said to be “more textured” (translated) as compared to the previous model.

The rear panel of the iQoo 10 Legend BMW edition is said to be made out of classic aramid fibre. The iQoo 10 is expected to come in three colours, Black, Grey, and White, all sporting the dual-tone look.

As mentioned earlier, the iQoo 10 series has been the subject of several leaks and tips recently. The iQoo smartphone series is said to come in two models — iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro. The smartphone could either be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC or come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

A recent report had indicated that the iQoo 10 series is expected to launch in July this year. The smartphone is expected sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming support, and full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone could house 12GB of RAM and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Apart from 200W wired charging support, the smartphone is expected to come with 65W or 50W wireless charging support for the 4,700mAh battery pack. It may also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

