Technology News
loading

iQoo 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured July Launch

iQoo 10 may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 June 2022 17:38 IST
iQoo 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured July Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 10 is said to have incremental updates over the iQoo 9

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 may get a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is tipped to come with support for 120W fast charging
  • iQoo 10 could be paired with 12GB of RAM

iQoo 10 specifications have been leaked by a tipster ahead of the iQoo 10 series' rumoured launch in July. A tipster has claimed that the smartphone in question will come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood paired with 12GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is tipped to be a part of the iQoo 10 series, which is rumoured to also consist of the iQoo 10 Pro.

Famous tipster Digital Chat Station has posted key specifications of a smartphone claimed to be the iQoo 10. It is to be noted that the tipster hasn't explicitly named the phone whose specifications have been shared. In the post by the tipster, the alleged iQoo 10 is speculated to arrive with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and DC dimming support. The phone in question is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with 12GB of RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the alleged iQoo 10 may consist of a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is also claimed to come with support for 120W fast charging. A report had earlier said that the iQoo 10 is said to be quite similar to its predecessor with minimalist upgrades in gaming experience. The iQoo 9 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 10 could be launched alongside the other rumoured phone in the iQoo 10 series, iQoo 10 Pro, in July. Its key specifications are tipped to include a 2K LTPO display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 4,700mAh battery with support of 200W fast charging technology as well as 65W/ 50W wireless charging, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 10, iQoo 10 Specifications, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo 10 Pro Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Selfie Camera Said to Come With a Long-Awaited Update

Related Stories

iQoo 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured July Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  3. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  4. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  7. China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water on Moon Surface
  8. Oppo Pad Air Gets BIS Certification, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  9. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  10. New Android Feature Hopes to Make Entering 2FA Codes From SMS Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Drag-and-Drop Feature to Chrome Download Menu
  3. TikTok Agrees to Boost EU Consumers' Rights, Averts Possible Sanctions
  4. Facebook Updates Its Policy to Take Down Fake Reviews Aimed At Duping Business Pages
  5. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked
  6. Microsoft to Cease Use of Facial Recognition Tool Known for Identifying Emotion
  7. Elon Musk Confirms 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  8. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  9. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
  10. Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.