iQoo 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Rumoured July Launch

iQoo 10 specifications have been leaked by a tipster ahead of the iQoo 10 series' rumoured launch in July. A tipster has claimed that the smartphone in question will come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood paired with 12GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is tipped to be a part of the iQoo 10 series, which is rumoured to also consist of the iQoo 10 Pro.

Famous tipster Digital Chat Station has posted key specifications of a smartphone claimed to be the iQoo 10. It is to be noted that the tipster hasn't explicitly named the phone whose specifications have been shared. In the post by the tipster, the alleged iQoo 10 is speculated to arrive with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and DC dimming support. The phone in question is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with 12GB of RAM.

As far as the camera is concerned, the alleged iQoo 10 may consist of a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is also claimed to come with support for 120W fast charging. A report had earlier said that the iQoo 10 is said to be quite similar to its predecessor with minimalist upgrades in gaming experience. The iQoo 9 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 10 could be launched alongside the other rumoured phone in the iQoo 10 series, iQoo 10 Pro, in July. Its key specifications are tipped to include a 2K LTPO display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 4,700mAh battery with support of 200W fast charging technology as well as 65W/ 50W wireless charging, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

