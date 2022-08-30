Technology News
loading

iPhone SE 4 Said to Have Same Form Factor as iPhone XR: Report

Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) earlier this year.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 17:12 IST
iPhone SE 4 Said to Have Same Form Factor as iPhone XR: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch display and Face ID

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) launch price in India was Rs. 43,900
  • Reportedly, the phone’s demand was lower than its predecessor
  • iPhone XR is powered by a less powerful SoC than iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE 4, or the next generation of iPhone SE is claimed to sport the same form factor as the iPhone XR, as per YouTuber Jon Prosser. He did not share any timeline for the phone's debut or delve out other information about the handset. Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) in March this year with an iPhone 8-like design though the internals of the handset are more like the iPhone 13 series. The news comes a few days ahead of the ‘Far Out' event that is scheduled for September 7.

Citing Prosser's conversation on a podcast, 9to5mac reports that the next-generation iPhone SE will be “just an iPhone XR.” The YouTuber's claims suggest that Apple will finally move on from its famous design with thick bezels and Home button (on the latest generation iPhone SE) for good. The phone will allegedly have a modern design with reduced bezels, notch, and Face ID. This will complement more with the current generation of iPhone models.

The iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March this year with an iPhone 8-like design, but it has Apple's A15 Bionic SoC under the hood, which also powers the iPhone 13 series. It sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, an IP67-certified build, a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, and a Touch ID button that includes a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In comparison, the iPhone XR, which was launched as the most affordable iPhone in India at the time, sports a bigger 6.1-inch LCD Retina display. It is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip, which is less powerful than the one in the iPhone SE (2022). Both phones have a similar 12-megapixel camera sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture, but the iPhone XR gets a bigger battery.

Finally, it comes down to price. As per a report by Wave7 research firm, shared via PCMag, the iPhone SE (2022) demand was weaker as compared to the previous iPhone SE. It was attributed to the phone's small form factor. The base variant of the iPhone SE (2022) was launched at a price of Rs. 43,900 in India. If Apple releases an iPhone XR-like handset with a large display, powerful SoC, and large battery at the same price as the iPhone SE (2022), then it might be able to get more traction than the 2022 model of the iPhone SE.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2022) Specifications, iPhone XR, iPhone XR Specifications, Apple
Redmi A1 Launch in India Teased; Could be Part of ‘Diwali With Mi’ Launches

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 Said to Have Same Form Factor as iPhone XR: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  5. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  6. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Reliance to Develop New Budget 5G Smartphone With Google
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.