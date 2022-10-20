Technology News
Apple iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Hint at iPhone XR Design With Larger Display, Colour Options Tipped

iPhone SE (2022) is equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 October 2022 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Jon Prosser/ Ian Zelbo

The renders suggest a large display along with a notch for the purported iPhone SE 4

  • iPhone SE 4 expected to launch sometime in 2023
  • Design renders leaked by Jon Prosser
  • iPhone SE 4 design could be inspired by the iPhone XR

iPhone SE 4 — the purported successor to the iPhone SE (2022) — has been spotted in new renders. The entry-level smartphone series from Apple is said to get its 4th instalment in the form of the iPhone SE 4, which is reportedly expected to release sometime in 2023. Unlike the previous iPhone SE models, the upcoming handset could feature a design based on the iPhone XR, according to renders shared by tipster Jon Prosser. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch. The images also suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be launched in midnight, starlight, and red colour options. The tipster has shared renders of the handset that hint at the design and colours of the yet-to-be-announced affordable smartphone from Apple.

The purported iPhone SE 4 will have the same form factor as the iPhone XR, according to renders shared by tipster Jon Prosser. The iPhone SE 4 renders were created by designer Ian Zelbo. However, the renders are not accompanied by any technical specifications of the iPhone SE 4, and Apple is yet to reveal plans for an iPhone SE (2022) successor.

However, the design renders give us a good look at the purported design, display, and size of the iPhone SE 4. On first look, the smartphone appears to sport a large display along with a notch. The renders are also shown in midnight, starlight, and red colour variants.

A previous report has suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display, with a notch at the top of the screen.

The smartphone has also been tipped to sport a modern design with reduced bezels, notch, and Face ID. The purported iPhone SE 4 could bear a similar resemblance to the iPhone X and later models, unlike the second and third generation iPhone SE models that feature a design similar to the iPhone 8.

So far, Apple has launched three generations of iPhone SE models, and the latest iPhone SE (2022) made its debut in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model.

The current-generation iPhone SE (2022) features a design similar to the iPhone 8. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, which also powers the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. The smartphone sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is equipped with a single 12-megapixel rear camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 7-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone also features up to 256GB of storage, IP67 build, and a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, Apple, iPhone SE
NASA's James Webb Telescope Renders Awe-Inspiring Pillars of Creation With Greater Depth, Clarity

