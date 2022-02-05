iPhone SE 3, an update to Apple's iPhone SE (2020) featuring 5G capability, is likely to launch on or near March 8 during a new Apple event along with a new iPad, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, the new iPhone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and will feature 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor.

Apple in October announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips.

With the expected launch still more than a month away, Apple's plans may change in the face of production delays or other changes, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cupertino, California-based Apple is overcoming the costly global shortage in computer chips and posted record sales over the holiday quarter in January, beating profit estimates and forecasting that its shortfall is narrowing.

On the subject of a new iPhone SE coming, a recent had claimed that Apple has imported three new iPhone models — A2595, A2783, and A2784 — in India along with two new iPad models — A2588 and A2589 — that it plans to launch at its Spring Launch event later this year. iPhone SE 3 will have a price of around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) while the tablets will be priced between $500 (roughly Rs. 37,400) and $700 (roughly Rs. 52,400), according to the report.

iPhone SE 3 is speculated feature a design similar to the older iPhone SE (2020) but with 5G connectivity, Apple's A15 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM.

