iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300

The upcoming phone will reportedly be called iPhone SE+ 5G.

By ANI | Updated: 28 February 2022 09:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The new iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to come with 5G support

  • Apple will stick with the $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) base price
  • iPhone SE+ 5G will come with some improvements over its predecessor
  • The iPhone SE should get a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR

American tech giant Apple is rumoured to return with the successor of second-gen dubbed iPhone SE on March 8 at an event where it's also expected to announce a refreshed iPad Air.

According to GSM Arena, while Apple hasn't confirmed the event yet, analyst John Donovan has said that the new iPhone SE could start at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,720). That's $99 (7,500) less than the base price of the iPhone SE (2020).

However, another analyst, Daniel Ives, said that Apple will stick with the $399 (roughly Rs. 30,200) base price, but didn't rule out a lower price.

The new iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to come with 5G support, an improved camera, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which debuted with the iPhone 13 lineup last year.

As per GSM Arena, while the iPhone SE+ 5G will come with some improvements over its predecessor, there won't be any major changes in the design department since the smartphone is expected to stick with the same old iPhone 8-like design from 2017.

Some previous rumours suggested that the next iPhone SE will have a more modern-looking design. However, the latest rumour surrounding the upcoming phone says that the iPhone SE 2022 will have the same design as the iPhone SE 2020, which reused the design of the iPhone 8 from 2017.
That's definitely going to look out of place in the mobile world this year, with practically all phones, including budget blowers, settling for the all-screen look.

As per GSM Arena, the new iPhone SE will have none of that, though. However, one good feature that is coming to iPhone SE 2022 is that there will be 5G built-in.

In 2024, the iPhone SE should get a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, only with a slightly smaller screen size. It won't get Face ID, but will allegedly come with a Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button.

