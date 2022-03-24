Technology News
iPhone SE (2022) Teardown Reveals 2,018mAh Battery, Snapdragon X57 Modem

iPhone SE (2022) was launched on March 8.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 March 2022 17:37 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) is the third generation model in the series
  • iPhone SE (2022) can support up to sub-6GHz 5G bands
  • It is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera

Apple iPhone SE (2022) was released earlier this month on March 8. The third-generation iPhone SE smartphone is pretty much indistinguishable from the second-generation release. Now, a teardown video has surfaced on YouTube that showcases the differences between the two generations. The iPhone SE (2022) is said to house a larger 2,018mAh battery in comparison to the 1,821mAh battery of the iPhone SE (2020). In addition, the iPhone SE (2022) is said to be fitted with a custom-made Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G connectivity.

The teardown video was recently shared on YouTube by the PBKreviews channel. As previously mentioned, the iPhone SE (2022) packs a 2,018mAh battery which is claimed to provide up to two hours of additional playback and up to an extra 10 hours of audio playback in comparison to the second-generation handset. The two batteries are approximately the same size, but the teardown video suggests that Apple has slightly tweaked the connectors with the new release to prevent backwards compatibility.

As per another recent report by MacRumors, the iPhone SE (2022) features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X57 modem. This custom-made modem enables 5G connectivity of the smartphone. The modem is claimed to only support sub-6GHz bands.

iPhone SE (2022) specifications

The iPhone SE (2022) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution. The handset is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip that offers improved performance over the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone SE (2020). The third-generation iPhone SE model has a single 12-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. For selfies or video calls, there is a 7-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens. iPhone SE (2020) offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a Home button integrated with a fingerprint sensor. There's no Face ID on iPhone SE (2022).

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

