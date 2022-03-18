Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900, while iPad Air (2022) starts at Rs. 54,900.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2022 11:15 IST
iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) comes in three different colours

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2022) carries up to 256GB of storage
  • iPad Air (2022) comes with M1 chip
  • iPhone SE (2022) has 5G connectivity

iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) are now on sale in India. Both new Apple devices were unveiled at the company's virtual event last week. The iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) come as incremental upgrades to their existing models. The iPhone SE (2022) comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chip and an improved rear camera. It also offers 5G connectivity. The iPad Air (2022), on the other hand, carries the M1 chip that was earlier available on the MacBook models as well as the last-generation iPad Pro. It also has 5G support as an option. Alongside the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, iPhone 13 series in Green and iPhone 13 Pro models in Alpine Green colours are available for purchase in the Indian market.

iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) price in India, sale offers

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model. The new iPhone also comes in a 128GB model at Rs. 48,900 and the top-end 256GB variant at Rs. 58,900. It features Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours.

The iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi model starts at Rs. 54,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs. 68,900 for the 256GB option. In contrast, the iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular variant carries a price tag of Rs. 68,900 for the 64GB model and Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB version. The iPad Air (2022) comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colours.

In terms of availability, both iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) are available through online channels including Amazon and Flipkart as well as various offline stores in the country. The Apple India online store also started selling the iPad Air (2022), though it was still taking pre-orders for the iPhone SE (2022) at the time of filing this story.

Sale offers on the iPhone SE (2022) include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI cards. Customers using these bank cards are also eligible to receive a Rs. 4,000 discount on purchasing the iPad Air (2022). There are also no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts.

It is important to note that the discounts and offers on the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) may not be the same across all sales channels.

Alongside the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022), the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in Green and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green are available for purchase through all leading online and offline channels in the country. The Apple India online store is also selling the Green shades of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro families.

iPhone SE (2022) specifications

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution and 326ppi of pixel density. The display is the same as the one on iPhone SE (2020). However, under the hood, there is an A15 Bionic chip to deliver significantly improved performance. The new iPhone SE model comes with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens that is touted to have improved visual processing. It supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. All of it comes through the A15 Bionic chip that has an advanced Neural Engine to offer software improvements.

For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) comes with a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

iPhone SE (2022) comes in up to 256GB storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. There is a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication. The iPhone SE (2022) is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 50 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

iPad Air (2022) specifications

Similar to the iPhone SE (2022), the iPad Air (2022) carries the same 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a 2,360x1,640 pixels resolution as the earlier iPad Air model. It, however, comes with the M1 chip to deliver faster CPU and graphics performance over the last-generation model.

The iPad Air (2022) comes with a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage to help adjust the camera view for moving subjects while using services such as FaceTime. The rear camera of the new iPad Air, though, remains the same 12-megapixel Wide shooter that was available on the last model.

On the storage front, the iPad Air (2022) has up to 256GB of onboard storage. It supports connectivity including 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS (in cellular version only), and a USB Type-C port. The new iPad Air is claimed to deliver an “all-day battery life” on a single charge.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2022 price in India, iPhone SE 2022 specifications, iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 price in India, iPad Air 2022 specifications, iPad Air 2022, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
NASA Rolls Out SLS Moon Rocket: Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘World’s Most Powerful Rocket’

Related Stories

iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Now Available in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  2. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  6. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  9. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  2. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  3. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  4. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Max 100-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. PayPal Expands Payment Services to Help Ukrainian Citizens, Refugees
  8. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  9. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  10. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.