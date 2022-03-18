iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) are now on sale in India. Both new Apple devices were unveiled at the company's virtual event last week. The iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) come as incremental upgrades to their existing models. The iPhone SE (2022) comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chip and an improved rear camera. It also offers 5G connectivity. The iPad Air (2022), on the other hand, carries the M1 chip that was earlier available on the MacBook models as well as the last-generation iPad Pro. It also has 5G support as an option. Alongside the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, iPhone 13 series in Green and iPhone 13 Pro models in Alpine Green colours are available for purchase in the Indian market.

iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) price in India, sale offers

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB model. The new iPhone also comes in a 128GB model at Rs. 48,900 and the top-end 256GB variant at Rs. 58,900. It features Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours.

The iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi model starts at Rs. 54,900 for the 64GB model and goes up to Rs. 68,900 for the 256GB option. In contrast, the iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular variant carries a price tag of Rs. 68,900 for the 64GB model and Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB version. The iPad Air (2022) comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colours.

In terms of availability, both iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) are available through online channels including Amazon and Flipkart as well as various offline stores in the country. The Apple India online store also started selling the iPad Air (2022), though it was still taking pre-orders for the iPhone SE (2022) at the time of filing this story.

Sale offers on the iPhone SE (2022) include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI cards. Customers using these bank cards are also eligible to receive a Rs. 4,000 discount on purchasing the iPad Air (2022). There are also no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts.

It is important to note that the discounts and offers on the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) may not be the same across all sales channels.

Alongside the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022), the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in Green and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in Alpine Green are available for purchase through all leading online and offline channels in the country. The Apple India online store is also selling the Green shades of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro families.

iPhone SE (2022) specifications

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution and 326ppi of pixel density. The display is the same as the one on iPhone SE (2020). However, under the hood, there is an A15 Bionic chip to deliver significantly improved performance. The new iPhone SE model comes with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens that is touted to have improved visual processing. It supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. All of it comes through the A15 Bionic chip that has an advanced Neural Engine to offer software improvements.

For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) comes with a 7-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

iPhone SE (2022) comes in up to 256GB storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. There is a fingerprint sensor-equipped Touch ID home button for biometric authentication. The iPhone SE (2022) is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 50 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

iPad Air (2022) specifications

Similar to the iPhone SE (2022), the iPad Air (2022) carries the same 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a 2,360x1,640 pixels resolution as the earlier iPad Air model. It, however, comes with the M1 chip to deliver faster CPU and graphics performance over the last-generation model.

The iPad Air (2022) comes with a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage to help adjust the camera view for moving subjects while using services such as FaceTime. The rear camera of the new iPad Air, though, remains the same 12-megapixel Wide shooter that was available on the last model.

On the storage front, the iPad Air (2022) has up to 256GB of onboard storage. It supports connectivity including 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS (in cellular version only), and a USB Type-C port. The new iPad Air is claimed to deliver an “all-day battery life” on a single charge.