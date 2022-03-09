iPhone SE (2022) has been launched as the most economical smartphone from Apple yet. It was unveiled during Apple's Peek Performance event on Tuesday. The new iPhone SE has the same design as its predecessor, iPhone SE (2020), which, in turn, shares its design with iPhone 8. iPhone 11 was launched in 2019, while iPhone XR was launched in 2018. iPhone 11 is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic SoC, while iPhone XR is powered by A12 Bionic SoC. iPhone SE (2022) has the most powerful chipset of the lot — Apple A15 Bionic SoC.

iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India

Launched this week, iPhone SE (2022) is priced at Rs. 43,900 in India for the base 64GB storage variant. Its 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 48,900 and Rs. 58,900, respectively.

iPhone XR, in comparison, is now available at Rs. 39,999 for the 64GB storage variant on Flipkart. After applying all the discounts available on Flipkart, it can be purchased for Rs. 30,099. These discounts include a Rs. 7,901 instant discount and a 5 percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users. After applying the maximum exchange bonus of Rs. the up to Rs. 14,800, the phone can essentially be bought for Rs. 16,100. The price of the 128GB variant comes down from Rs. 44,999 to Rs. 34,349 after applying the Rs 7,901 instant discount and the 5 percent cashback.

On Amazon, the 64GB variant is not available right now, but its 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 42,999, and after a 10 percent discount of Rs. 1,500, its selling price comes down to Rs. 40,499. With Amazon's exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,950, the phone can be purchased for Rs. 25,549. Further including Flipkart's exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,800, the 128GB variant of iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs. 19,549.

The iPhone 11 launched in 2019 is currently priced at Rs. 49,900 for the base 64GB variant. A Rs. 4,000 cashback offer on Amazon for SBI Bank credit card users brings down the price to Rs. 44,900. A similar cashback offer is available on the 128GB variant on SBI Bank Credit card transactions, which brings the price of the phone to Rs. 50,900, down from Rs. 54,900. With Amazon's exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,950, the 64GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 29,950, while the 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 39,950.

On Flipkart, the 64GB variant of iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 49,900. With a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank cards, the phone drops down to Rs. 47,405. Its 128GB variant on Flipkart is being offered for Rs. 52,155, down from Rs. 54,900 after applying the 5 percent unlimited cashback. Further, a maximum exchange bonus of up to Rs. 17,800 on Flipkart can bring the price down to Rs. 29,605 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant — after the exchange bonus — will sell for Rs. 34,355.

iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Specifications

As mentioned, iPhone SE (2022) retains the same design as the iPhone SE (2020), which borrows the design of iPhone 8. It sports the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution with up to 625 nits of peak brightness. Both iPhone 11 and iPhone XR sport a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) IPS display. All three iPhone models have 326ppi of pixel density.

Under the hood, all three iPhone models have different SoCs. Where iPhone SE (2022) features Apple's latest A15 Bionic SoC — same as the iPhone 13 lineup — iPhone XR features the much older A12 Bionic, while iPhone 11 gets the A13 Bionic SoC introduced in 2019. iPhone SE (2022) has up to 256GB of storage, while iPhone XR and iPhone 11 get up to 128GB of onboard storage. Only iPhone SE (2022) has Touch ID facility, where iPhone XR and iPhone 11 get Face ID.

For optics, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR gets a 12-megapixel primary rear sensor, and a 7-megapixel selfie sensor. On the other hand, iPhone 11 features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter. In the front, it gets a 12-megapixel selfie sensor.

iPhone SE (2022) is the only phone in this comparison that has 5G connectivity. All three iPhone models have wired and wireless charging support.

