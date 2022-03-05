iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage variant can be purchased for as low as Rs. 15,498 via Flipkart. The smartphone is available at a discounted price after applying a bunch of offers available with Apple's most affordable smartphone on the e-commerce platform. The news comes a few days ahead of the March 8 event where the Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 3, which could carry the moniker of iPhone SE+ 5G or iPhone SE 5G, alongside various other products.

iPhone SE (2020) price, offers

The iPhone SE (2020) 64GB model is originally available at a price of Rs. 30,298 on Flipkart. However, you can get the Apple handset for as low as Rs. 15,498. In case you are looking to purchase the iPhone SE (2020), you can exchange your current smartphone for up to Rs. 14,800. If you get the complete value of your handset, the iPhone SE (2020) effective cost will be Rs. 15,498. It is also available with offers such as five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a flat Rs. 50 instant cashback on Paytm wallet.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K 60fps video-recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging. It is offered in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

As mentioned, Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 3, along with various other devices at a virtual event scheduled for March 8. This will be the company's first public event of 2022.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.