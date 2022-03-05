Technology News
iPhone SE (2020) Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 15,498 on Flipkart: How to Avail

iPhone SE (2020) can be purchased with up to Rs. 14,800-exchange offer.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 March 2022 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The offer is available on the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone SE (2020)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE (2020) is originally priced at Rs. 30,298 on Flipkart
  • Upcoming Apple event may see iPhone SE 3 launch
  • There is a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage variant can be purchased for as low as Rs. 15,498 via Flipkart. The smartphone is available at a discounted price after applying a bunch of offers available with Apple's most affordable smartphone on the e-commerce platform. The news comes a few days ahead of the March 8 event where the Cupertino tech giant is expected to unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 3, which could carry the moniker of iPhone SE+ 5G or iPhone SE 5G, alongside various other products.

iPhone SE (2020) price, offers

The iPhone SE (2020) 64GB model is originally available at a price of Rs. 30,298 on Flipkart. However, you can get the Apple handset for as low as Rs. 15,498. In case you are looking to purchase the iPhone SE (2020), you can exchange your current smartphone for up to Rs. 14,800. If you get the complete value of your handset, the iPhone SE (2020) effective cost will be Rs. 15,498. It is also available with offers such as five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a flat Rs. 50 instant cashback on Paytm wallet.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K 60fps video-recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging. It is offered in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

As mentioned, Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 3, along with various other devices at a virtual event scheduled for March 8. This will be the company's first public event of 2022.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 2022, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Disney+ to Introduce Ad-Supported Low-Cost Subscriptions in US in 2022, Looks to Expand Globally in 2023

Related Stories

Comment
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
