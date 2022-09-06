Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'

Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'

Apple faces a fine of BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) in Brazil, a day before its 'Far Out' event where it is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 19:49 IST
Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple stopped including chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup

Highlights
  • Apple was fined by Brazil's Justice Ministry on Monday
  • The Cupertino firm does not include chargers with recent iPhone models
  • Apple has been ordered to halt sales of iPhone models without chargers

The government of Brazil has reportedly fined Apple BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) for not including a charger in the box with its iPhone models, while claiming that customers were provided with an incomplete product. A day before the Cupertino firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup — the purported successors to its iPhone 13 lineup — Apple was also ordered to stop the sales of iPhone units without included chargers in the country, according to a report.   

According to a report by Reuters, the Justice Ministry of Brazil has ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 and newer models, along with other iPhone models that do not come with an included charger. The ministry has also stated that the exclusion of the charger "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers", and that the iPhone was lacking an "essential" component. 

Apple was also fined BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore), as per the report, which cites the order published in Brazil's official gazette. 

The company discontinued the inclusion of chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, as part of what the company says are efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These arguments were reportedly rejected by the Justice Ministry, which claimed that there was no evidence of protection for the environment from the exclusion of a charger.  

On Wednesday, Apple is expected to launch its purported iPhone 14 series — comprised of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 MaxiPhone 14 ProiPhone 14 Pro Max. The models with the ‘Max' suffix are said to come with larger displays as compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is also expected to make distinction in terms of hardware between the Pro and non-Pro models with the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup this year.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India
Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS-Guard Over Hate Forum’s Violation of Acceptable Use Policy

Related Stories

Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  2. Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  7. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Apple Fined, Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil: Details
  9. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  10. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple ‘Far Out’ Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  2. Honor X40 Series Launch Date Set for September 15: All Details
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6: All Details
  4. Elon Musk Goes on Wild Rant Against The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Amid Feud with Jeff Bezos
  5. EU Working on 5-Year Update Standard for Android Phones, Improved Battery Longevity: All Details
  6. Apple Reality Pro May Launch as Company’s First Mixed Reality Headset in 2023: Report
  7. Kiwi Farms' Services Terminated by DDoS-Guard Over Hate Forum’s Violation of Acceptable Use Policy
  8. Apple Ordered to Stop iPhone Sales Without Charger in Brazil, Faces Fine Over 'Incomplete Product'
  9. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With ‘Sound Fit’, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Launched in India
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.