The government of Brazil has reportedly fined Apple BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore) for not including a charger in the box with its iPhone models, while claiming that customers were provided with an incomplete product. A day before the Cupertino firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup — the purported successors to its iPhone 13 lineup — Apple was also ordered to stop the sales of iPhone units without included chargers in the country, according to a report.

According to a report by Reuters, the Justice Ministry of Brazil has ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 and newer models, along with other iPhone models that do not come with an included charger. The ministry has also stated that the exclusion of the charger "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers", and that the iPhone was lacking an "essential" component.

Apple was also fined BRL 12.275 million (roughly Rs. 18 crore), as per the report, which cites the order published in Brazil's official gazette.

The company discontinued the inclusion of chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, as part of what the company says are efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These arguments were reportedly rejected by the Justice Ministry, which claimed that there was no evidence of protection for the environment from the exclusion of a charger.

On Wednesday, Apple is expected to launch its purported iPhone 14 series — comprised of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. The models with the ‘Max' suffix are said to come with larger displays as compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is also expected to make distinction in terms of hardware between the Pro and non-Pro models with the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup this year.