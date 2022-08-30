iPhone 14 launch is about a week away and rumours about the models are pouring in from all quarters. In the latest development, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with better ultra-wide angle cameras as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max launched last year. Furthermore, it has also been reported that the Pro models will support higher charging speed as compared to their predecessors. The phones and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to make their debut on September 7.

In a string of tweets, Kuo states that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get upgraded ultra-wide cameras. Both are said to pack 1.4μm size image sensor (vs. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1.0µm). He also says that the price of the CMOS image sensor (CIS), voice coil motor (VCM ), and compact camera module (CCM) “have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 percent, 45 percent, and 40 percent,” respectively.

Kuo goes on to claim that the price increase of other components are limited. “Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade,” Kuo said in a separate tweet.

Earlier this year, Kuo claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a bigger camera bump as compared to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's 12-megapixel camera because of an upgraded 48-megapixel wide camera sensor. He said that the “diagonal length of 48-megapixel CIS will increase by 25-35 percent, and the height of 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent.”

In fact, iPhone 14 selfie cameras are also tipped to get the biggest improvements of all time, including the addition of autofocus support and six-piece lens over the five-piece lens available on the existing models.

In a related development, a tipster has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro series may get support for 30W charging. “Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series,” the tipster claimed. It is to be noted that the iPhone 13 Pro seems to support 23W and iPhone Pro Max supports charging via up to 27W USB-PD adapters. In our review, we found that iPhone 13 Pro models pretty much nailed the battery performance.