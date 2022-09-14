Clean Energy Charging, a feature that will help to optimise charging times for when the energy grid is using cleaner energy sources, is coming to iPhone handsets in the US later this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant says that the aim of the new feature is to reduce the carbon footprint caused by its iPhone handsets. Apple said in 2020 said that it was committing to becoming carbon neutral across its entire business over the next decade, including its products and sprawling supply chain.

With the rollout of iOS 16, Apple also announced that it will roll out a new Clean Energy Charging feature to supported iPhone models running on iOS 16 this year. The American tech giant teased the new feature in a footnote in its press release. The Clean Energy Charging feature will help to optimise charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources and will be available to users in the US, according to Apple.

Back in 2020, Apple said that it plans to remove carbon emissions from its entire business, including its products and sprawling supply chain, by 2030.

At the time, the iPhone maker said its global corporate operations, such as offices and data centres were already carbon neutral but that it would extend its effort to the thousands of suppliers that contribute to its products.

Apple had also stated it aimed to achieve 75 percent of the goal by reducing emissions, with the remaining 25 percent coming from carbon removal or offset projects such as planting trees and restoring habitats.

In April 2021, Apple announced a $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,600 crores) fund to invest in timber-producing commercial forestry projects, with the goal of removing carbon from the atmosphere while also generating profit.