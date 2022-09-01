Technology News
Apple Supplier Luxshare Accused of Secretly Acquiring Taiwan Tech Firm: Report

Luxshare Chairperson Grace Wang allegedly used a Hong Kong firm to mask her company’s identity and buy shares in Speed Tech.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 1 September 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Taiwan earlier accused Luxshare of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese supplier

  • Luxshare manufactures basic tech accessories and components
  • Speed Tech is engaged in manufacture and sale of computers and electronic
  • Luxshare struck a deal to acquire Wistron's iPhone unit

Apple's Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry's head has been reportedly indicted by the Taiwanese prosecutors for using a shell company to secretly take over a key local company. Luxshare Chairperson Grace Wang has allegedly used a Hong Kong firm to mask her company's identity and buy shares in Taiwan-headquartered Speed Tech in 2012. Mainland Chinese companies are allowed to do business on the island only after getting approval from local authorities. Taiwan earlier accused Luxshare of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese supplier.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Taiwanese prosecutors in a court filing alleged that Grace Wang used a Hong Kong firm to hide the identity of her company and purchase shares in Speed Tech in 2012. As per Taiwanese law, mainland Chinese companies cannot conduct business on the island without approval from the local authorities.

Luxshare, which typically produces basic tech accessories and components such as cables, chargers and antennas, emerged as a global iPhone assembler in recent years. The Chinese company recently agreed to acquire Wistron's iPhone unit.

A lot of mainland Chinese companies are reportedly accused of technology theft. In July this year, Taiwanese prosecutors accused Luxshare of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese supplier and poaching its workforce to win orders from the US company.

Prosecutors in New Taipei had found that China's Luxshare Precision Industry had targeted Taiwanese competitor Catcher Technology "in order to quickly enter the Apple production chain to win orders." They had charged 14 people in connection with the case for breach of trust.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Luxshare Precision Industry, Grace Wang, iPhone
