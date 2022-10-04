Technology News
loading

iPhone Supplier Foxconn “Cautiously Optimistic” About Q4 Revenue Outlook

iPhone supplier Foxconn’s revenue for September and the third quarter hit a record high, beating the company's own expectations.

By Reuters |  Updated: 4 October 2022 18:39 IST
iPhone Supplier Foxconn “Cautiously Optimistic” About Q4 Revenue Outlook

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn shares dropped 1.4 percent this year, giving it a market value of $44.03 billion

Highlights
  • Foxconn previously forecast flat revenue growth in third quarter
  • Revenue for consumer electronics showed growth due to new launches
  • Foxconn's revenue for the third quarter grew 24.4 percent on the year

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales.

Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple supplier, could be vulnerable to the slowing consumer tech demand as the world's economy faces the possibility of recession and inflation soars, especially in the United States and Europe.

But the company said in a statement it was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the final three months of 2022, and maintained its full-year guidance of growth given in August, from previous guidance of flattish revenue.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, said revenue for September and the third quarter grew 40.39 percent and 24.4 percent on the year, respectively, both hitting a record high and beating the company's own expectations.

Revenue for smart consumer electronics, which includes its key smartphone business, showed strong double-digit growth in the third quarter thanks to new product launches and "smooth mass production", the company said in a statement.

Apple's new iPhone 14 went on sale last month.

The company had previously forecast flat revenue growth for the third quarter for consumer electronics, including smartphones.

Revenue gained 13.66 percent in the first nine months of 2022, the company said, adding outlook for the year remained the same as previously forecast of "growth". It did not elaborate.

The fourth quarter is traditionally the hot season for Taiwanese tech companies as they race to supply cellphones, tablets and other electronics for the year-end holiday period in Western markets.

The company's shares closed up 1.5 percent on Tuesday, underperforming the broader market which gained 2.1 percent. Foxconn shares have dropped 1.4 percent this year, giving it a market value of $44.03 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 14
VLC Media Player Developer VideoLAN Issues Legal Notice to DoT, MeitY Over Website Ban in India
iPhone Users in India Will Be Able to Access Airtel's 5G Services Soon: Report

Related Stories

iPhone Supplier Foxconn “Cautiously Optimistic” About Q4 Revenue Outlook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. JioBook Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 665 SoC Listed in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  6. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  7. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Parent Meta Explores Reel Monetisation Opportunities With New Ad Formats
  2. Government to Set Up 25,000 New Mobile Towers in the Next 500 Days: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Elon Musk Expected to Go Ahead With $54.20 a Share Twitter Deal: Report
  4. Micron Plans to Build a $100 Billion Semiconductor Plant in New York
  5. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  6. Samsung’s Latin American Unit Enters Decentraland Metaverse With ‘House of Sam’
  7. JioBook Budget Laptop with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 2GB LPDDR4x RAM Listed in India: All Details
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  9. iPhone Users in India Will Be Able to Access Airtel's 5G Services Soon: Report
  10. iPhone Supplier Foxconn “Cautiously Optimistic” About Q4 Revenue Outlook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.