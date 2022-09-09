Technology News
loading

iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report

At the ‘Far Out’ event, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series smartphones, which will be available from September 16 onwards.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 14:19 IST
iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report

Apple’s iPhones reportedly rule over 80 percent of the luxury smartphone sector in India

Highlights
  • Overall smartphone market in India has seen growth of 47 times since 2008
  • Apple's iPhones are said to be performing well in sale record since 2008
  • Apple unveiled a new lineup of smartphones, other products on Wednesday

India will witness a huge surge in the sale of premium smartphones this year, with iPhones likely to cross over 7 million (70 lakh) mark, according to market research and analyst firm Techarc. Combining iPhones and Android smartphones, the country is expected to mark the sale of around 162 million (16.2 crore) phones in 2022. The research firm also estimates iPhone sales to clock 140 times growth in sales number since 2008, while Android smartphones registering the growth reaching 49 times for the same period.

In a report collaborated by market research and analyst firm Techarc, Apple's iPhones have been performing well in their sale record over the last 15 years. The Indian states and UTs with highest proportion of iPhone users are Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the overall smartphone market in India has seen growth of 47 times since 2008. As per the report, Apple's iPhones rule over 80 percent of the luxury smartphone sector in India, with Samsung being the only other brand making it to the segment. However, other mobile companies including OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Google are trying their best to make an entry into the segment.

"Even though, iPhone is not a mass market smartphone, it has still enjoyed remarkable love and acceptance in India," Techarc said. The firm report also mentioned that iPhone has successfully added 10 million (1 crore) user base in the last six years.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a new lineup of smartphones and other products on Wednesday. At the ‘Far Out' event, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series smartphones, which will be available from September 16 onwards.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Android, Smartphones, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Google
Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report

Related Stories

iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  7. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  8. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  9. Are the More Expensive iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra Worth Considering?
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
  2. iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report
  3. Tata Group in Talks With Wistron to Manufacture iPhones in India: Report
  4. Realme C30s Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 14 Launch
  5. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Date Set for September 13, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Polygon’s Chief Security Officer Urges Web3 Firms to Invest in Security Experts Amid Hack Spree
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Out, February 2023 Release Date Set on Prime Video
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion With Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched, Edge 30 Neo Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Regains $20,000 While Ether Manages an Uptick for Second Consecutive Day
  10. Elon Musk Says SpaceX Had ‘Promising’ Talks With Apple Over Satellite Service for iPhones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.