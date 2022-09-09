iPhone Sales in India Likely to Be Over 7 Million in 2022: Techarc Report

India will witness a huge surge in the sale of premium smartphones this year, with iPhones likely to cross over 7 million (70 lakh) mark, according to market research and analyst firm Techarc. Combining iPhones and Android smartphones, the country is expected to mark the sale of around 162 million (16.2 crore) phones in 2022. The research firm also estimates iPhone sales to clock 140 times growth in sales number since 2008, while Android smartphones registering the growth reaching 49 times for the same period.

In a report collaborated by market research and analyst firm Techarc, Apple's iPhones have been performing well in their sale record over the last 15 years. The Indian states and UTs with highest proportion of iPhone users are Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the overall smartphone market in India has seen growth of 47 times since 2008. As per the report, Apple's iPhones rule over 80 percent of the luxury smartphone sector in India, with Samsung being the only other brand making it to the segment. However, other mobile companies including OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Google are trying their best to make an entry into the segment.

"Even though, iPhone is not a mass market smartphone, it has still enjoyed remarkable love and acceptance in India," Techarc said. The firm report also mentioned that iPhone has successfully added 10 million (1 crore) user base in the last six years.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a new lineup of smartphones and other products on Wednesday. At the ‘Far Out' event, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series smartphones, which will be available from September 16 onwards.