Apple Said to Cut iPhone, AirPods Output Due to Weaker-Than-Expected Demand

Apple is said to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 March 2022 12:59 IST
Apple Said to Cut iPhone, AirPods Output Due to Weaker-Than-Expected Demand

iPhone SE (2022) has 5G connectivity

Highlights
  • Apple reduced orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units
  • Apple SE (2022) was unveiled at the company's virtual event last week
  • The company reportedly planning to cut the output of the iPhone 13

Apple is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices as the Ukraine crisis and looming inflation start to weigh on demand for consumer electronics, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20 percent fewer iPhone SEs next quarter, or lower production orders by about 2 million to 3 million units than originally planned, due to weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

The US tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods wireless headphones by more than 10 million units for all of 2022, as it scales back the level of inventories due to lukewarm demand, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE, its low-cost model aimed mostly at buyers in emerging markets.

Counterpoint Research said the earlier 4G iPhone SE accounted for 12 percent of total iPhone sales from its launch in the second quarter of 2020 until the end of 2021, with Japan being the biggest market after the United States.

The company also asked suppliers to make a couple of million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 range than previously planned, but said this adjustment was based on seasonal demand, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco X4 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Apple Said to Cut iPhone, AirPods Output Due to Weaker-Than-Expected Demand
