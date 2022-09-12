Technology News
iPhone 15 Ultra may follow Apple's M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra Mac chips naming style.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 18:53 IST
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone 15 Ultra may get some exclusive features

Highlights
  • Apple recently launched its new Watch Ultra
  • iPhone 15 is presumed to have a "Pro Max" version
  • Renaming iPhone models could generate more sales

iPhone 14 series has four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, this nomenclature may change from next year onwards. Two industry analysts have suggested that Apple may rename the top-of-the-line iPhone 15, which is presumed to carry iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker, as iPhone 15 Ultra. While one says renaming “would better match Apple's newest naming strategy”, other says it could help the Cupertino-based company to “increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.”

The first mention of the iPhone 15 Ultra was last week after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. Analyst Mark Gurman said that it would make sense for Apple to eventually rename its top-end phone from “Pro Max” to “Ultra.” He suggested that renaming would be a lot simpler and “would better match Apple's newest naming strategy” as reported in the company's M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra Mac chips.

A day later, another noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted saying that he believes Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 standard models “to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.”

“Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It's the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market,” Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted. By “start creating differentiation”, Kuo might have implied that Apple might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is to be noted that Apple currently segregates its phones as non-pro and Pro iPhone models. While this year's Pro models got a design change on the front and in the cameras, the non-Pro models come with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple
How to Watch Emmy Awards 2022 in India: Time, Date, and Platform
OnePlus 11 Pro Could Reportedly Feature Redesigned Hasselblad Cameras, Alert Slider, Renders Suggest

