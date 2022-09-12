Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Renamed to iPhone 15 Ultra: Mark Gurman

iPhone 14 series has four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, this nomenclature may change from next year onwards. Two industry analysts have suggested that Apple may rename the top-of-the-line iPhone 15, which is presumed to carry iPhone 15 Pro Max moniker, as iPhone 15 Ultra. While one says renaming “would better match Apple's newest naming strategy”, other says it could help the Cupertino-based company to “increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.”

The first mention of the iPhone 15 Ultra was last week after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. Analyst Mark Gurman said that it would make sense for Apple to eventually rename its top-end phone from “Pro Max” to “Ultra.” He suggested that renaming would be a lot simpler and “would better match Apple's newest naming strategy” as reported in the company's M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra Mac chips.

A day later, another noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted saying that he believes Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 standard models “to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.”

“Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It's the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market,” Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted. By “start creating differentiation”, Kuo might have implied that Apple might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It is to be noted that Apple currently segregates its phones as non-pro and Pro iPhone models. While this year's Pro models got a design change on the front and in the cameras, the non-Pro models come with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.