iPhone 15 Pro — the purported successor to the iPhone 14 Pro — will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and a USB Type-C port, according to predictions by a research firm. The company recently launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, comprising the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which were the only two handsets to feature Apple's flagship A16 Bionic chip this year. The iPhone 15 Pro models, which are expected to launch next year, are also expected to come with camera improvements.

The Cupertino company's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, research firm TrendForce claims. The non-Pro models could be equipped with this year's A16 Bionic chip, the firm says.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max successors will feature 8GB of RAM, unlike the current generation Pro lineup that are said to come with 6GB of RAM, according to TrendForce. It is worth noting that Apple does not disclose the RAM configuration of its iPhone models.

On Tuesday, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak confirmed that Apple will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB Type-C charger.

As per the research firm's predictions, Apple will swap the Lightning port for a USB Type-C charging port. This is expected to mark the end of a long tussle between Apple and the EU over a common charging port, spanning several years.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese research firm claims that next year's iPhone 15 models feature an 8P lens on the primary camera, but the resolution of the sensor is currently unknown. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto camera is tipped to offer periscope functionality with 10x optical zoom.

According to TrendForce's predictions, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will feature a Qualcomm 5G modem, while the company continues to develop its in-house modem, which it says will be ready by 2024. Previously, a report stated that the upcoming iPhone models for the next two years could debut without Apple's 5G modem.

