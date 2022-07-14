Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens in 2023: Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are also said to get periscope cameras in 2024.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 July 2022 16:57 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens in 2023: Kuo

Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone 14 models are said to get improved cameras

  • Apple is likely to launch iPhone 14 in the coming months
  • iPhone 15 periscope camera rumour came up earlier this year
  • iPhone 15 Pro was reported to get the periscope lens

iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model that will get the periscope lens in 2023, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said that 5x-6x optical zoom will be available on the smartphone. Currently, the telephoto lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models offer 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom. Previous report hinted that the iPhone 15 Pro model will come with a periscope camera that will provide 5x optical zoom. It was also reported that iPhone 14 models will have improved rear cameras.

As per the information shared by Kuo, only the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the periscope lens next year. He further claims that the Periscope lens will be added to the speculated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024. The main specifications of the periscope for the alleged iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models are said to be similar, and may include a 1/3-inch 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.8 aperture lens, sensor-shift support, and 5–6x optical zoom.

The development is partially in line with a previous report, which claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, in 2023. Another report later claimed that all the models in the iPhone 15 series will have periscope lens in 2023. They were tipped to go into production in 2023.

In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra offers 10x optical zoom and 100x ‘Space Zoom' (review). It looks like Apple is following a strategy to increase the difference in its Pro and non-Pro models.

In addition to the information about periscope lens, Kuo also listed out the names of companies that will be the beneficiaries of iPhone's adoption of periscope lens. These include LG Innotek, Cowell, Jahwa, Largan, and Lante Optics.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand

