iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens in 2023: Kuo

iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model that will get the periscope lens in 2023, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said that 5x-6x optical zoom will be available on the smartphone. Currently, the telephoto lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models offer 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom. Previous report hinted that the iPhone 15 Pro model will come with a periscope camera that will provide 5x optical zoom. It was also reported that iPhone 14 models will have improved rear cameras.

As per the information shared by Kuo, only the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the periscope lens next year. He further claims that the Periscope lens will be added to the speculated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024. The main specifications of the periscope for the alleged iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models are said to be similar, and may include a 1/3-inch 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.8 aperture lens, sensor-shift support, and 5–6x optical zoom.

[Analysis] Apple's camera supply chain will enter a two-year high-speed growth cycle thanks to iPhone 15's adoption of a high-ASP periscope design / Apple相機供應鏈將因iPhone 15採用高單價潛望鏡設計而進入連續兩年高速成長週期 @mingchikuo https://t.co/CfUiUe7JQH — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 14, 2022

The development is partially in line with a previous report, which claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will get a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, in 2023. Another report later claimed that all the models in the iPhone 15 series will have periscope lens in 2023. They were tipped to go into production in 2023.

In comparison, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra offers 10x optical zoom and 100x ‘Space Zoom' (review). It looks like Apple is following a strategy to increase the difference in its Pro and non-Pro models.

In addition to the information about periscope lens, Kuo also listed out the names of companies that will be the beneficiaries of iPhone's adoption of periscope lens. These include LG Innotek, Cowell, Jahwa, Largan, and Lante Optics.