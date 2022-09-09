Technology News
loading

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will reportedly increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models next year.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 September 2022 16:15 IST
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
Highlights
  • Apple wants to increase the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone
  • Apple will widen gap in terms of features between iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pr
  • It is too soon to speculate exact differences between the iPhone models

Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled on September 7. It has been only a few days since the launch of the iPhone 14 series and the rumour mill has already started revealing some details about next year's iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will create more differentiation between the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models. The company currently offers four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models share the top-of-the-line hardware, whereas the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus come with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.

For next year, the analyst claimed that Apple will increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. Apple might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo believes that the company is likely to do so via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market. Apple also wants to increase the shipment allocation of the Pro models, thus further increasing the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone.

(1/2)
I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 9, 2022

Apple currently offers a 120Hz Promotion display on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and the front camera.

The Pro models also get a much brighter display and a faster A16 Bionic SoC. In addition to this, there is a completely new camera setup with a 48MP main camera. Currently, other than the bigger display and battery on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, both Pro iPhone models share the same hardware.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, feature a standard 60Hz OLED display with a wide notch at the top. They get the A15 Bionic chip with a five-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. Apple is also offering an upgraded 12MP dual-camera setup with a larger primary camera sensor. You can click here to check our first impressions of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details
The Peripheral Teaser Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Bounces Between Alternate Futures in New Prime Video Series

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get Better Features than iPhone 15 Pro
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion India Launch Set for September 13
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ 48-Megapixel ProRAW Images Use Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots: Report
  2. The Peripheral Teaser Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Bounces Between Alternate Futures in New Prime Video Series
  3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 5G India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  6. Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report
  7. Web3 Company Led by Former Meta Execs Raises $300 Million in Series B Funding
  8. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon; Will Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup: All Details
  9. Ford Automobiles to Venture Into Metaverse With NFTs, Files for Trademarks
  10. Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.