Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled on September 7. It has been only a few days since the launch of the iPhone 14 series and the rumour mill has already started revealing some details about next year's iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will create more differentiation between the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models. The company currently offers four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models share the top-of-the-line hardware, whereas the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus come with iterative upgrades over the iPhone 13 series.

For next year, the analyst claimed that Apple will increase the gap further between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. Apple might start offering exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo believes that the company is likely to do so via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market. Apple also wants to increase the shipment allocation of the Pro models, thus further increasing the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone.

I believe Apple will create more differentiation between iPhone 15 Pros and iPhone 15 standard models to increase Pro shipment allocation and the new iPhone ASP. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 9, 2022

Apple currently offers a 120Hz Promotion display on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a hole-punch and a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and the front camera.

The Pro models also get a much brighter display and a faster A16 Bionic SoC. In addition to this, there is a completely new camera setup with a 48MP main camera. Currently, other than the bigger display and battery on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, both Pro iPhone models share the same hardware.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, feature a standard 60Hz OLED display with a wide notch at the top. They get the A15 Bionic chip with a five-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro lineup. Apple is also offering an upgraded 12MP dual-camera setup with a larger primary camera sensor. You can click here to check our first impressions of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.