  iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young

iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young

Customers may have to wait till 2024 to see 120Hz ProMotion displays across Apple's iPhone models

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 12:52 IST
iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young

Apple’s Dynamic Island software feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Highlights
  • Dynamic Island is a new way of viewing and interacting with notifications
  • It is currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models
  • Apple’s ProMotion displays may not show up on standard iPhone 15 models

Apple's Dynamic Island feature which is currently available only on its iPhone 14 Pro models is now said to be coming to more iPhone models next year. Dynamic Island is a software feature which not just covers up Apple's new pill and hole TrueDepth camera system, but is also well integrated into UI elements making for a new way of displaying notifications and status indicators and also interacting with them. However, the company's ProMotion displays, which feature a 120Hz refresh rate, will be limited to the Pro models, according to an analyst.

Display industry analyst Ross Young claims in a tweet that Apple is expected to make the newly introduced Dynamic Island available across iPhone 15 models next year, which means that it may not be limited to the Pro models like the recently launched iPhone 14 series. Ross also claims that while the Dynamic Island is expected to be available on all iPhone 15 models, Apple's 120Hz ProMotion displays will still be limited to the Pro models.

According to the analyst, the 120Hz LTPO displays found on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will remain exclusive to next year's Pro models as Apple's current display supplier BOE, cannot support manufacturing such displays keeping in mind the tech giant's demands. The display analyst also went on to state that Apple's ProMotion displays may be available on less-expensive iPhone models by 2024.

The availability of Apple's Dynamic Island on low-cost iPhone models is likely to boost developer support for the feature. But this may also convince some customers to hold back on their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus purchases this year as both of these new iPhone models lack a feature that may eventually become the standard way of interacting with an iPhone.

Apple has also made another distinction between its standard iPhone and iPhone Pro models this year by going with last year's A15 Bionic processor (with a 5-core GPU) instead of including its latest A16 Bionic SoC, currently exclusive to its Pro models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus seem to be the only new products announced at Apple's last event that feature an older generation processor as even the new Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation has been upgraded to the new SiP found in the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra models.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Dynamic Island, ProMotion
iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young
