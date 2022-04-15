Technology News
iPhone 15 Could Come With a Periscope Telephoto Lens: Report

Apple is also expected to improve the standard rear cameras of the iPhone 15.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 April 2022 11:56 IST
iPhone 15 Could Come With a Periscope Telephoto Lens: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is yet to utilise periscopic telephoto lenses for its smartphones

  • Apple had visited Jahwa Electronics’s OIS production lines in 2021
  • Jahwa Electronics plans to build a new factory for producing the lenses
  • Apple wants its suppliers to use exclusive production lines for its parts

iPhone 15 may be equipped with a periscopic telephoto lens. The company is yet to feature this technology in its handsets. On the other hand, its competitors like Samsung are already offering this feature. A recent report has hinted that Apple could have made an agreement with a South Korean lens supplier to provide it with these lenses in the future. These could be periscopic telephoto lenses for the iPhone 15 models that are expected to arrive in 2023.

As per the report from The Elec, Apple has entered into an agreement with Jahwa Electronics to provide it with periscopic telephoto lenses for the iPhone 15 series. The South Korean lens suppliers have announced that it plans to spend KRW 191 billion (roughly Rs. 1,188.9 crore) to develop a new factory in Gumi, South Korea. The company already has plants that manufacture optical image stabilisers (OIS) actuators for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The development of a new plant supposedly indicates that Jahwa could have acquired heavy investments as part of a new deal. The new factory is expected to start production by March 2023.

Furthermore, the report mentions that Apple had visited Jahwa's OIS production line in 2021. The Cupertino company typically asks its suppliers to build separate, dedicated production lines for its parts. The new site in Gumi would still have to be approved by Apple before production starts, which could take almost a year.

This information coincides with an earlier report that also hinted that Apple could fit its 2023 iPhone models with periscopic telephoto lenses. The company is also expected to improve the rear cameras on its 2022 models. It could even employ a unibody lens design for the selfie camera to reduce the size of the display notch.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
