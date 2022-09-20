Apple iPhone 14 series was recently unveiled during the company's September ‘Far Out' event. The iPhone 14 Plus is yet to go on sale in India, but rumours of next year's iPhone 15 have already started surfacing online. As per a new leak, Apple will pack a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone 15 units. The upcoming models are also said to feature the new Dynamic Island which is currently available on iPhone 14 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 15 is said to feature this year's A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to be powered by A17 Bionic SoC.

Known tipster LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) on Twitter leaked key specifications of the iPhone 15 series. According to the leak, the lineup is expected to include four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The 6.7-inch iPhone 'Pro' model is said to come with the 'Ultra' moniker next year. This is in line with recent claims made by analyst Mark Gurman. The iPhone 15 series could start at $1199 (roughly Rs. 95,000), more expensive than the predecessor.

Apple could also replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all four iPhone 15 models, according to the tipster. The European Union's decision to adopt a universal charging port for smartphones is said to be the driving force behind this expected move. As per the leak, Apple's Dynamic Island feature, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models will be available on all iPhone models next year. Apple is tipped to pack the A17 Bionic SoC on both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the latest A16 Bionic SoC, currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models, according to the tipster.

The Cupertino-based company is said to be working on 8K video recording support for next year's iPhone 15 lineup. It is unclear whether the company will offer the feature as an Ultra or Pro exclusive. The leak also suggests an upgrade in battery life by up to 3-4 hours on the iPhone Ultra.

The iPhone 14 series comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max was unveiled during Apple's Far Out event on September 7 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). The newly launched products, except iPhone 14 Plus are currently available for purchase in India.