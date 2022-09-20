Technology News
  iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Apple A17 Bionic SoC, 8K Video, USB Type C Port Tipped

iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Apple A17 Bionic SoC, 8K Video, USB Type-C Port Tipped

Apple is tipped to equip the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models with an A16 Bionic SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 16:43 IST
Apple’s Dynamic Island feature is available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch in the second half of 2023
  • A new leak suggests better battery life on upcoming models
  • iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a USB Type-C port

Apple iPhone 14 series was recently unveiled during the company's September ‘Far Out' event. The iPhone 14 Plus is yet to go on sale in India, but rumours of next year's iPhone 15 have already started surfacing online. As per a new leak, Apple will pack a USB Type-C port on its future iPhone 15 units. The upcoming models are also said to feature the new Dynamic Island which is currently available on iPhone 14 Pro models. The vanilla iPhone 15 is said to feature this year's A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to be powered by A17 Bionic SoC.

Known tipster LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) on Twitter leaked key specifications of the iPhone 15 series. According to the leak, the lineup is expected to include four models —iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The 6.7-inch iPhone 'Pro' model is said to come with the 'Ultra' moniker next year. This is in line with recent claims made by analyst Mark Gurman. The iPhone 15 series could start at $1199 (roughly Rs. 95,000), more expensive than the predecessor.

Apple could also replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on all four iPhone 15 models, according to the tipster. The European Union's decision to adopt a universal charging port for smartphones is said to be the driving force behind this expected move. As per the leak, Apple's Dynamic Island feature, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models will be available on all iPhone models next year. Apple is tipped to pack the A17 Bionic SoC on both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the latest A16 Bionic SoC, currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models, according to the tipster.

The Cupertino-based company is said to be working on 8K video recording support for next year's iPhone 15 lineup. It is unclear whether the company will offer the feature as an Ultra or Pro exclusive. The leak also suggests an upgrade in battery life by up to 3-4 hours on the iPhone Ultra.

The iPhone 14 series comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max was unveiled during Apple's Far Out event on September 7 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). The newly launched products, except iPhone 14 Plus are currently available for purchase in India.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone, Apple iPhone 15 Series, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
