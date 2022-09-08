Technology News
iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram

The new iPhone is expected to be launched in India at a price of Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price may start at Rs 89,900.

Edited by Nikhil Pandey |  Updated: 8 September 2022 11:32 IST
iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram

Apple's new iPhones include little improvements to the cameras and battery life.

Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday was another extravaganza that can always be expected from the tech giant's event. There were several new gadgets, including AirPods, watches, and iPhones.

The company unveiled its new product lineup, which it anticipates will be in great demand as the holidays approach.

However, following the announcement, there was a meme festival on social media, and the most unexpected meme was posted by the daughter of the legendary co-founder of Apple.

The iPhone 14, which was introduced on Wednesday, has evidently not impressed Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. 

Eve Jobs participated in the meme-sharing craze with the brand-new Apple goods that were presented during the "Far Out" event.

The 24-year-old posted an Instagram story that featured a man buying a new shirt from a shop while wearing a similar one. "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," the caption read.

eve jobs insta story 650 eve jobs insta story 650

The Instagram story posted by Eve Jobs

 

The meme drew attention to how the new iPhone 14 and its earlier models are heavily identical. Numerous brand devotees also complained about the new product's lack of noteworthy adjustments.

At the 'Far Out' event on Wednesday, Tim Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs as Apple CEO, gave the keynote speech. He unveiled the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra, along with three new products.

Apple's new iPhones have always included little improvements to the cameras and battery life for a number of years, and this year's models were no exception. 

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max price and release date in India

The iPhone 14 price has been set at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700) in the United States. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Both phones will be available for purchase in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

The iPhone 14 pre-orders will begin on September 9, Apple said. The iPhone 14 will go on sale starting September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale starting October 7.

In India, iPhone 14 starts at Rs. 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900.

In US, the iPhone 14 Pro has been priced at $999 (roughly Rs 79,555) and the price of top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs 87,530).

The pre*orders of these models start on September 9 and they will be available for purchase from September 16. They will be available for purchase in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900. The phones can be purchased from Apple online store and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
  iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022) Price Slashed in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  5. Apple's iOS 16 Release Date Set for September 12: All You Need to Know
  6. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  7. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch (2nd Generation) Launched: Details
  8. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  9. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  10. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme on Instagram
