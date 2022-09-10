iPhone 14 series, launched on Wednesday at the Apple's 'Far Out' event, has been emphasised to have several life-saving features, including the much-talked-about emergency satellite services. Another such feature that has seemingly flown under the radar is its new Crash Detection system. Furthermore, all of the iPhone 14 series models are listed to feature upgraded components like a high dynamic range (HDR) gyroscope and a new high g‑force accelerometer. Apple has claimed that it used public crash data and real-world driving data to make this new feature perform as accurately as possible.

The iPhone 14 series, including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are listed to come with a new high g‑force accelerometer that is said to be capable of measuring accelerations and decelerations up to 256G.

The equipped HDR gyroscope can detect "drastic changes in a car's orientation." Furthermore, the barometer in iPhone 14 series handsets is programmed to detect pressure changes that might have been caused by the deployment of airbags.

Apple claims that, while you are driving, the microphone on the new iPhone 14 series monitors the sound levels to detect extreme sounds that are usually caused by collisions. The Cupertino company has assured users that all the sound detection processing is done on the iPhone to protect users' privacy.

To ensure that the Crash Detection feature works accurately, Apple "developed advanced motion algorithms by performing head-on, rear-end, side-impact and rollover crash tests." It has used public crash data from accidents as well. In total, this feature benefits from over 1 million hours of real-world driving data.

All of these new algorithms and handset components help the iPhone 14 series handsets in detecting severe car crashes. It then automatically contacts emergency services and your emergency contacts.