iPhone 14 series will mostly feature screen panels made by Samsung Display, according to a report by Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The report suggests that Apple obtained 82 percent of the panels for the iPhone 14 series from Samsung, 12 percent from LG Display, and the remaining 6 percent from BOE. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro Max models are speculated to only feature Samsung panels. Young also mentions that Chinese manufacturer BOE could be limited to the non-Pro models.

According to a GSMArena report spotted by ANI, the iPhone 14 series will primarily feature screens from Samsung Display. LG Display and BOE are reportedly also supplying screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone models. In addition, the iPhone 14 Max Pro could only feature Samsung panels in the beginning as LG is said to be struggling to keep up with demand.

LG is expected to provide its displays starting from September. Meanwhile, BOE is reportedly limited to supplying screens for non-Pro units. The report mentions that Samsung had a similar share for the iPhone 13 series when it provided 83 percent of all the panels.

Young suggests in the DSCC report that Apple could be preparing to procure at least 34 million units for the first three months of iPhone 14 sales.

Apple is set to hold a special launch event on September 7 where we could see the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8, and new iPad models.

