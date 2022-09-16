Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report

iPhone 14 satellite connectivity feature is free for the first two years.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 September 2022 11:18 IST
iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

All iPhone 14 models have this feature

Highlights
  • SOS message feature will be free for first two years
  • You need clear view of sky to make it work efficiently
  • Apple says one can send an SOS message in 15 seconds

iPhone 14 series' satellite connectivity feature that lets you send an SOS message when you do not have cellular network may be coming to countries other than Canada and the US, as per a report. The feature is due to come to these countries in November, Apple announced at the ‘Far Out' event, which saw the debut of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The feature is free for the first two years.

As per a report by macprime, the iPhone 14 models' limited form of satellite connectivity which, when rolled out in November, will allow users to send an SOS message when they do not have cellular connectivity, may be rolled out to other countries. However, there is no information on which countries will get this feature. This is one of the five features we think is great when it comes to saving precious human lives.

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity

If you are a hiker lost in the woods or if you sustain an injury that renders you unable to move, you can, in theory, use your iPhone 14 to send an SOS message over a satellite and it could help in your rescue. “Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth. It can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, iPhone front-loads a few questions to assess your situation — just tap to respond. Then it shows you where to point to connect to a satellite,” Apple explains.

In order to send an SOS message, the sender must be outdoors with a clear view of the sky. Since satellites are moving rapidly through space, iPhone 14 will assist the sender where to point to maintain your connection — and avoid obstructions such as mountains and heavy foliage. Apple says that in ideal conditions, the message can be sent in less than 15 seconds. Under light foliage, it can take more than a minute. Once connected, the iPhone 14 will automatically send your answers, location, Medical ID (if set up) as well as battery level to a dispatcher.

While researching and writing about this feature previously, we talked to Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research. He explained that the feature will be a good thing to have from a user's point of view “especially in India where it can bring in meaningful developments.” He rightly points that even though the feature is great, operational challenges need to be addressed. “What [happens] after SOS communication is done? Do we have a response team as fast as we have in other countries?,” Pathak told Gadgets 360, while explaining the feasibility of the feature in India.

Apple partnered with Globalstar to support this emergency feature in the new iPhone 14 series. The Cupertino company revealed that it would be allocating $450 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crores) from its advanced manufacturing fund to support this new feature.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, Apple, Satellite Connectivity
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Coming to PC Next Month, System Requirements Revealed
Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Allow Users to See the Invisible: Report
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Come Without Physical Buttons: Report
  5. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
  7. All You Need to Know About Diljit Dosanjh-led Jogi
  8. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Apple Releases iOS 16.0.1 for iPhone 14 Series With Bug Fixes: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad X8 Tablet With 10.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Go on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.62-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 While Ether Drops Under $1,500 After Landmark 'Merge' Event
  5. YouTube, Facebook Commit to Tackling Online Extremism, Educating Younger Users: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Releasing on November 16, Mobile Version Confirmed for 2023
  7. India Ranks Above US, Russia on Global Crypto Adoption Index: Chainalysis
  8. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Fraud for Concealing Serious Security Flaws in Amended Lawsuit: Report
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity Feature May Launch Outside the US, Canada This Year: Report
  10. Snapchat for Web With Chat Reactions, Lenses Rolling Out to Users Across the Globe: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.