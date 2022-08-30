Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far out’ event scheduled for September 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 21:02 IST
Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo said that Apple had also developed the satellite communication hardware for the iPhone 13

Highlights
  • Kuo believes satellite communication will become an essential feature
  • Future iPhone models are tipped to eventually get the feature
  • Apple is said to have partnered with Globalstar for the functionality

Apple's iPhone 14 series is expected to launch at its ‘Far out' event scheduled for September 7. The rumoured smartphone series has been subject to several leaks and tips ahead of the upcoming event. Now, a well-known analyst has shared updates from a survey, which suggests that Apple had concluded the hardware test of satellite communication feature on iPhone 14 even before it entered mass production. However, the analyst believes that Apple will have to negotiate a deal with satellite operators in order to offer the feature on its upcoming smartphones.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has shared updates of a new survey via Medium. According to Kuo, Apple had finished testing the hardware for satellite communication support on the rumoured iPhone 14 before it entered mass production. Still, its availability on the handset is still in question as Apple will have to cut a deal with the satellite operators.

Kuo said that Apple had also developed the satellite communication hardware for the iPhone 13, but it wasn't integrated as the company was unable to negotiate a business model with satellite operators. Hence, the analyst believes that the availability of satellite communication services on iPhone 14 will depend on whether the two will be able to agree on a deal to offer the functionality.

The analyst further added that the satellite communication feature on the iPhone 14 will likely only offer emergency texting and voice services. Kuo also said that satellite communication will become an essential feature for smartphones in future. Although, the analyst can't precisely predict if and when the iPhone models will get the feature, he believes that the smartphones from Apple will eventually offer satellite functionality.

Kuo further added that Apple has most likely partnered with a satellite operator called Globalstar. The analyst said that in the satellite communication ecosystem, operators like Globalstar have the greatest number of entry barriers.

Apple recently announced that the company will host the ‘Far out' launch event on September 7. During the event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series, alongside other Apple products including new Apple Watch and iPad models, according to previous reports.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Series
Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details

Related Stories

Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  4. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  7. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  8. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  9. Brahmāstra to Blonde, the 7 Biggest Movies in September
  10. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report
  2. Zomato to Narrow Focus to Delivery, Hyperpure Restaurant Supplies, Quick Commerce: Report
  3. Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  5. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  6. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  7. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  9. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  10. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.