Apple's iPhone 14 series is expected to launch at its ‘Far out' event scheduled for September 7. The rumoured smartphone series has been subject to several leaks and tips ahead of the upcoming event. Now, a well-known analyst has shared updates from a survey, which suggests that Apple had concluded the hardware test of satellite communication feature on iPhone 14 even before it entered mass production. However, the analyst believes that Apple will have to negotiate a deal with satellite operators in order to offer the feature on its upcoming smartphones.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, has shared updates of a new survey via Medium. According to Kuo, Apple had finished testing the hardware for satellite communication support on the rumoured iPhone 14 before it entered mass production. Still, its availability on the handset is still in question as Apple will have to cut a deal with the satellite operators.

Kuo said that Apple had also developed the satellite communication hardware for the iPhone 13, but it wasn't integrated as the company was unable to negotiate a business model with satellite operators. Hence, the analyst believes that the availability of satellite communication services on iPhone 14 will depend on whether the two will be able to agree on a deal to offer the functionality.

The analyst further added that the satellite communication feature on the iPhone 14 will likely only offer emergency texting and voice services. Kuo also said that satellite communication will become an essential feature for smartphones in future. Although, the analyst can't precisely predict if and when the iPhone models will get the feature, he believes that the smartphones from Apple will eventually offer satellite functionality.

Kuo further added that Apple has most likely partnered with a satellite operator called Globalstar. The analyst said that in the satellite communication ecosystem, operators like Globalstar have the greatest number of entry barriers.

Apple recently announced that the company will host the ‘Far out' launch event on September 7. During the event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series, alongside other Apple products including new Apple Watch and iPad models, according to previous reports.