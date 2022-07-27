Apple is facing quality issues with the rear camera lenses for the iPhone 14, according to an analyst. The Cupertino company is said to have sourced some of the rear camera lenses for the upcoming iPhone 14 from a supplier Genius. However, these lenses reportedly suffered from "coating-crack quality issues". Apple has already transferred the order for these lenses to a Taiwanese firm. The analyst had recently claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would feature the company's next-generation A16 Bionic chip.

According to a tweet by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 rear camera lenses which were sourced from Genius, one of Apple's suppliers, suffered from coating-crack quality issues. Kuo also mentioned in his tweet that Apple has, with a view to avoid delaying the production of its next-generation handset, has already passed the order of about 10 million lenses to lens manufacturer Largan, another one of the company's various component suppliers.

(1/2)

One more quality issue. My latest survey indicates one of Genius's iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack (膜裂) quality issues. Apple had transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan from Genius to avoid affecting iPhone 14 shipments. https://t.co/CsQtmHLZjy — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 27, 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo also claims that if Genius takes more than two months to solve the coating-crack issues in its lenses, then Largan is likely to receive more orders from Apple for the iPhone 14 lenses.

The analyst also recently reported that the iPhone 14 Pro series would exclusively feature the company's upcoming A16 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 14 series — comprised of the purported iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max — will supposedly pack last year's A15 Bionic chip.

Besides this, a recent report also claims that the shipment of the iPhone 14 Max may get delayed due to production and supply chain issues. The company has previously faced delays related to sourcing of components for the iPhone 14 Max.

Last month, a report claimed that panel shipments of iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max were a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.