In order to enable the mode, users can go to Settings> Focus> Options> Enable Dim Lock Screen​​. The Dim Lock Screen will be set in motion upon activating the focus mode. This will cause the lock screen to transform into a black-and-white display when the iPhone 14 Pro goes into always-on display mode.

To recall, a recent report had indicated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand has apparently increased in the last few days and Apple has asked Foxconn to boost the production of the Pro models. The Cupertino-based company has asked the production lines of the iPhone 14 to be switched to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The development comes about a week after reports had indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max seem to have better demand as compared to the non-Pro models.