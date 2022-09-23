Technology News
  iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black and White Always on Display Mode: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report

This setting will fully darken the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max dsplay in always-on mode.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 23 September 2022 18:47 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report

iPhone 14 Pro are reportedly out of stock in Apple Stores

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro black-and-white always-on mode can be turned on
  • The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature the new A16 Bionic SoC
  • iPhone 14 Pro weighs 206g

iPhone 14 Pro reportedly has a hidden toggle to enable black-and-white always-on display mode. The way to get the black-and-white mode is to use a long-standing Focus mode setting that is called the Dim Lock Screen. This setting will fully darken the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in always-on mode. A recent report had indicated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand has apparently increased in the last few days and Apple has asked Foxconn to boost the production of the Pro models.

According to a recent report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone 14 Pro features a hidden toggle which will enable the users to switch on the black-and-white always-on display.

As mentioned earlier, the black-and-white always-on mode can be turned on by using a long-standing Focus mode setting called the Dim Lock Screen. This setting is said to be able to fully darken the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max while in always-on mode.

In order to enable the mode, users can go to Settings> Focus> Options> Enable Dim Lock Screen​​. The Dim Lock Screen will be set in motion upon activating the focus mode. This will cause the lock screen to transform into a black-and-white display when the iPhone 14 Pro goes into always-on display mode.

To recall, a recent report had indicated that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max demand has apparently increased in the last few days and Apple has asked Foxconn to boost the production of the Pro models. The Cupertino-based company has asked the production lines of the iPhone 14 to be switched to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The development comes about a week after reports had indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max seem to have better demand as compared to the non-Pro models.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
WeTransfer Is Down, Downloads Are Crashing; Company Investigating Issues With Service

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Features Hidden Toggle to Enable Black-and-White Always-on Display Mode: Report
Comment
