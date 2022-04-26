Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels

The iPhone 14 Pro could have slimmer side bezels than the iPhone 13 Pro.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 April 2022 18:39 IST
iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels

Photo Credit: Amazon India

The upcoming model will succeed iPhone 13 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro could be powered by the A16 Bionic chip
  • Apple has not yet confirmed the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro
  • The handset tipped to feature a hole-punch display design

iPhone 14 Pro computer-aided design (CAD) render has surfaced online offering a glimpse at the possible design of the upcoming handset. The leaked render suggests slim borders on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro compared to those on its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro. The smartphone is seen featuring a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch cutout with a bigger display viewing area. It is expected to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. However, Apple has not yet announced anything regarding iPhone 14 Pro.

The alleged iPhone 14 Pro CAD render was posted on Twitter by known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce). It gives a side-by-side look with the iPhone 13 Pro and shows narrow bezels all around the upcoming phone. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to come with a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. This instead of the display notch on previous iPhone generations could add more display viewing area on the upcoming device.

Since there's no confirmation from Apple about the iPhone 14 Pro yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, iPhone 14 Pro has been tipped multiple times. It is expected to come equipped with the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. The regular iPhone 14 models are expected to come with the current generation A15 Bionic chips that power the iPhone 13 series and the new iPhone SE (2022).

Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead of a large notch. As per past leaks, the iPhone 14 Pro could be slightly thicker and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro. It is tipped to measure 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm compared to the iPhone 13 Pro's dimension of 146.70x71.50 x7.65mm.

A recent leak suggested that iPhone 14 Pro models will have upgraded Lightning connectors that can support USB 3.0 speed. Apple engineers are reportedly working on upgrading the Lightning connector to USB 3.0 speed (5Gbps) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Lightning connector seen on the present iPhone models operates at USB 2.0 speed (480Mbps)

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
