Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report

iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get the special software and hardware treatment this year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 12:01 IST
iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will move away from the display notch available on the iPhone 13 series.

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro models to get a battery percentage indicator
  • iPhone 14 Pro models will also get a unique always-on lock screen
  • iPhone 14 series could be eSIM only, dropping physical SIM card support

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series at its upcoming event to be held on September 7. With just a couple of days to go, more details about the company's upcoming iPhone models — tipped to be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — have surfaced online. The iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly get special lock screen enhancements along with 14 series getting upgrades in terms of battery capacity. Apple in general is also expected to push for eSIM technology and could even get rid of the physical SIM card this year.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro new rumours

According to a report by MacRumors citing an unnamed source, the iPhone 14 Pro models this year will get the special treatment, not just in terms of pill-shaped display cutout, but also in terms of the software interface that surrounds it. As per the source, the battery percentage indicator in its original format (battery percentage figure followed by the battery status indicator) will reportedly appear on the right side of the display cutout with the cellular signal indicator (along with the carrier's name) being moved to the left, when the device is locked. Current iPhone models, thanks to the large display notch, don't have enough space to show the percentage and users have to manually swipe down to access Control Centre to check their battery status.

The report also states that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a unique always-on lock screen layout which interacts with the lock screen. When in always-on mode, the foreground elements of the lock screen wallpaper will get dimmed while the background (behind the clock) will be removed or darkened completely. All widgets that have been selected for the lock screen will also be visible on the always on display but will reportedly fade in and fade out at set intervals.

When using the always-on lock screen, all elements selected on it will have to be in sync with the lock screen. Core visual elements of the always-on lock screen may apparently be customised separately. Notifications will also be visible on the always-on lock screen and will roll out from the bottom just like on the lock screen as visible in the current software betas. Apple will also allow users to enable a notifications counter at the bottom of the always-on lock screen as well, according to the report.

Apple iPhone 14 series new rumours

While we can expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to get special software treatment, there's also news for the regular iPhone 14 models. According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple's iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models will get bigger batteries this year. As per an earlier report by 9to5Mac, which cited a Baidu post, the iPhone 14 could feature a 3,279mAh battery, while the 14 Pro could use a 3,200mAh battery. Strangely, the iPhone 14 Pro Max's battery could feature a slightly smaller battery than the current model, which is said to have 4,323mAh unit compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max' 4,352mAh capacity.

Another interesting update from Gurman also shed light on Apple's focus on pushing for a SIM-free iPhone, which he claimed could happen starting this year or next year, but with a few models. Gurman claims that Apple will give eSIMs a bigger push as operators have already started steering users towards adopting eSIM functionality instead of a physical SIM, which should in theory also free up space inside a smartphone making room for bigger batteries or newer smartphone technologies.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Scammers Breach Official South Korean YouTube Channel, Play Elon Musk Clips Discussing Crypto

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  2. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 With GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
  7. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Leaked Live Video Shows Option to Toggle Unified Pill Notch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: A Productivity Beast
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge
  2. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details
  3. Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Again, Unboxing Video Tips Black Colour Option
  5. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report
  6. Scammers Breach Official South Korean YouTube Channel, Play Elon Musk Clips Discussing Crypto
  7. Paytm Denies Links With Chinese Loan Merchants After ED Raids on Firms Including Razorpay, CashFree
  8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Draws 25 Million Viewers on Day One, Sets New Record for Amazon Prime Video
  9. Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Launched at IFA 2022: All Details
  10. House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.