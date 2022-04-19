Technology News
Apple iPhone 14 Pro OLED Displays To Be Made Exclusively by Samsung: Report

Apple aims to minimise its reliance on Samsung for OLED panels on iPhones.

19 April 2022
The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to succeed the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung will be the sole screen provider for only the iPhone 14 model
  • BOE has reportedly secured 20-25 percent of orders for the iPhone 14
  • Orders for the iPhone 14 Max's panels are split between LG and Samsung

Apple has been purchasing OLED panels from Samsung for its devices since 2017, but the tech giant is now planning to minimize its reliance on the Korean company. According to display industry expert Ross Young, just one iPhone 14 series model will solely contain a Samsung-made display.

According to a report by Mashable, Samsung will reportedly be the only provider of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro this year, with orders for the 6.7-inch Pro Max shared among Samsung and LG.

As per reports, BOE, one of the world's leading display makers in producing both LCDs and OLEDs, secured 20-25 percent of orders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and orders for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max's panels, being split between LG and Samsung.

The major differentiator between LG and Samsung here is its capacity to produce LTPO smartphone panels, which is far behind the expertise of Samsung. The LTPO panels are essentially used to enable a dynamic refresh rate, and its currently speculated that standard versions will only offer a 60Hz refresh rate.

Also, the processor for iPhone 14 is powered by a chip made on a more advanced process node than last year's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 series in September.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, Samsung, LG, BOE
Cryptocurrency Brings Risk of Money Laundering, Terror Financing: Nirmala Sitharaman
Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25; 90Hz pOLED Display Teased

