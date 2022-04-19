Apple has been purchasing OLED panels from Samsung for its devices since 2017, but the tech giant is now planning to minimize its reliance on the Korean company. According to display industry expert Ross Young, just one iPhone 14 series model will solely contain a Samsung-made display.

According to a report by Mashable, Samsung will reportedly be the only provider of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro this year, with orders for the 6.7-inch Pro Max shared among Samsung and LG.

As per reports, BOE, one of the world's leading display makers in producing both LCDs and OLEDs, secured 20-25 percent of orders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and orders for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max's panels, being split between LG and Samsung.

The major differentiator between LG and Samsung here is its capacity to produce LTPO smartphone panels, which is far behind the expertise of Samsung. The LTPO panels are essentially used to enable a dynamic refresh rate, and its currently speculated that standard versions will only offer a 60Hz refresh rate.

Also, the processor for iPhone 14 is powered by a chip made on a more advanced process node than last year's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 series in September.

