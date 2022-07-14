iPhone 14 Series Trial-Production Begins, Mass Production in August: Report

iPhone 14 series' trial production has started, a report said, adding that the mass production is planned to begin in August. The upcoming series, which is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is also claimed to have better initial sales as compared to the iPhone 13. The phones are expected to go official sometime in September this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are said to have the same screen size. The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to feature same display size.

Citing people familiar with the matter, a report by ITHome, states that Apple has started trial production of the iPhone 14 and it plans to mass-produce the models in August. The Cupertino-based company has reportedly told suppliers that the initial sales of the iPhone 14 will be higher than the iPhone 13 had a year ago. Citing analysts, the report also says that Apple's iPhone sales could outperform the smartphone industry as a whole if major economies fall into recession.

Furthermore, Apple plays in the high-end smartphone market and hence analysts are said to believe that inflation in core commodities such as fuel will have less impact on Apple's relatively affluent user base. Citing two people familiar with the matter, ITHome further said that despite a fall in overall smartphone demand, iPhone sales remained strong in July. It claims that iPhone models' sales slow in July and August “as consumers wait for new models to be released in September.”

iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch on September 13. As per a tipster the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will sport 6.1-inch displays and the larger iPhone 14 models — the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone Pro Max — will come with 6.7-inch panels. The Pro models are claimed to feature a bigger camera bump due to an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor.