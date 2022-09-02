Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be the most powerful handset on the market in 2023, a recent report claims. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, commonly referred to as TSMC, will soon reportedly enter mass production with their rumoured 3nm SoC. The company stated that Apple would be its main customer for the 3nm processor in 2023, as per the report. The N3E version of the mobile processor is said to be available only after Apple launches the iPhone 15 Pro models, while Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC could be the first 3nm chip to power an Android phone in 2024.

According to a report by DigiTimes, first spotted by PhoneArena, iPhone 15 Pro models will be the most powerful smartphones in 2023. The report cites TSMC's N3E production schedule to share that Apple will be its main customer for the 3nm chips in 2023. Meanwhile, the company will reportedly deliver the new chip to other smartphone brands in 2024.

The report suggests that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro lineup that could succeed the iPhone 14 series that is expected to launch on September 7, will be the first major smartphone lineup to feature the 3nm chips with the Apple A17 Bionic SoC.

Android smartphones could be powered by the first 3nm chip in 2024, in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to the report. Unlike Qualcomm, MediaTek will reportedly launch 3nm processors made by TSMC by the end of 2023. The report added that the new N3E version will not feature in smartphones before Apple unveils the iPhone 15 Pro models. The new 3nm processors are said to enter mass production soon.

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the iPhone 15 is expected to be mass produced in India and China at the same time in 2023. Kuo also said that the iPhone 14 series production in India is about six weeks behind schedule than China, but the gap is narrowing.

Apple is set to host the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The iPhone 14 series is expected to be unveiled during the launch event. The series is said to include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to a report, the rumoured iPhone 14 Max could be launched with iPhone 14 Plus branding.