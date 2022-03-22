iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes have been leaked by a tipster. The leaked list doesn't feature iPhone 14 mini and also suggests a smaller iPhone 14 Max. Previous leaks indicate that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to replace the display notch on previous iPhone generations. A report from last week also suggests that Apple may include a new A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — expected to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — may come with last year's A15 Bionic.

According to the leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter, iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen. The information alligns with a previous report that suggests Apple would drop the iPhone mini form factor this year.

As mentioned earlier, a report from last week suggests that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.

All the handsets in the iPhone 14 series are expected to come with 6GB RAM. Another report from earlier this year says that all the four new iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays. Another analyst had contradicted this information saying only iPhone 14 Pro variants will get ProMotion displays.