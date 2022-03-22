Technology News
iPhone 14 Series Screen Sizes Tipped; No iPhone 14 mini, Smaller iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 is said come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen, while iPhone 14 Pro is said to sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO panel.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 March 2022 16:26 IST
Apple will launch four new iPhone models in the second half of 2022

Highlights
  • The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen
  • Apple is expected to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs
  • All handsets from iPhone 14 series are said to come with 6GB RAM

iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes have been leaked by a tipster. The leaked list doesn't feature iPhone 14 mini and also suggests a smaller iPhone 14 Max. Previous leaks indicate that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to replace the display notch on previous iPhone generations. A report from last week also suggests that Apple may include a new A16 Bionic SoC in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — expected to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — may come with last year's A15 Bionic.

According to the leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter, iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen. The information alligns with a previous report that suggests Apple would drop the iPhone mini form factor this year.

As mentioned earlier, a report from last week suggests that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to include the new A16 Bionic SoCs in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the non-Pro models — said to be called iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — are indicated to come with last year's A15 Bionic chipset.

All the handsets in the iPhone 14 series are expected to come with 6GB RAM. Another report from earlier this year says that all the four new iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz ProMotion displays. Another analyst had contradicted this information saying only iPhone 14 Pro variants will get ProMotion displays.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 specifications, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Max specifications, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
