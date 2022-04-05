Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels

iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to feature 1.95mm bezels.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 April 2022 19:21 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to succeed the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display
  • Apple has not yet confirmed the launch of iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • The smartphone is said to have a width of 78.53mm

iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics have surfaced online, giving Apple enthusiasts a glimpse at the design of the upcoming handset. The images suggest a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch cutout on the upcoming phone instead of the display notch. As per the latest leak, the pill-shaped cutout will have a width of 7.15mm and the hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor will measure 5.59mm. The images indicate a gap between the pill-shaped cutout and the hole-punch cutout. Further, iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to come with 1.95mm thin bezels, thinner in comparison to its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple has not yet announced anything regarding iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) tweeted the schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There is said to be a gap between the pill-shaped cutout and the hole-punch cutout as well.

As per the latest leak, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a height of 160.7mm, a width of 78.53mm with the side buttons, and a depth of 12.16mm, including the camera bump. The rear bump of the handset is expected to have a height of 4.18mm.

Additionally, iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to feature 1.95mm bezels, much smaller compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 2.42mm bezels. However, this is expected to increase the screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming phone. Also, Apple is said to slash the height of the earpiece speaker to 0.57mm from the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1.52mm.

Since there's no confirmation from Apple about the iPhone 14 Pro Max yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, iPhone 14 Pro Max has been tipped multiple times. According to past leaks, the new model will come equipped with the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. It is said to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display as well.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards

iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
