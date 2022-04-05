iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels

iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics have surfaced online, giving Apple enthusiasts a glimpse at the design of the upcoming handset. The images suggest a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch cutout on the upcoming phone instead of the display notch. As per the latest leak, the pill-shaped cutout will have a width of 7.15mm and the hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor will measure 5.59mm. The images indicate a gap between the pill-shaped cutout and the hole-punch cutout. Further, iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to come with 1.95mm thin bezels, thinner in comparison to its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple has not yet announced anything regarding iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) tweeted the schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There is said to be a gap between the pill-shaped cutout and the hole-punch cutout as well.

Here are the images of the cad file and full measurements of iPhone 14 Pro Max that I obtained. I will share more details about it in the coming newsletter. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CTLLVOtgb7 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022

As per the latest leak, iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a height of 160.7mm, a width of 78.53mm with the side buttons, and a depth of 12.16mm, including the camera bump. The rear bump of the handset is expected to have a height of 4.18mm.

Additionally, iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to feature 1.95mm bezels, much smaller compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 2.42mm bezels. However, this is expected to increase the screen-to-body ratio of the upcoming phone. Also, Apple is said to slash the height of the earpiece speaker to 0.57mm from the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1.52mm.

Since there's no confirmation from Apple about the iPhone 14 Pro Max yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Over the past few weeks, iPhone 14 Pro Max has been tipped multiple times. According to past leaks, the new model will come equipped with the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. It is said to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display as well.