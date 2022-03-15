Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report

Apple is tipped to launch four iPhone 14 models and drop the ‘mini’ form factor this year.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2022 13:30 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jeff Grossman

A mockup of the rumoured pill-shaped hole punch cutout on the upcoming iPhone 14

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch and display
  • Apple is also working on sending messages using satellites
  • iPhone 14 is tipped to feature the A15 Bionic SoC unlike the Pro models

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to replace the display notch on previous iPhone generations, according to a report. Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly drop the iPhone 14 mini in favour of two iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are tipped to feature new smartphone chips, while the iPhone 14 will reportedly feature the current generation A15 Bionic chip. The company is also reportedly working on satellite communication features that could debut on an iPhone in the future.

Previous reports have suggested that Apple would drop the iPhone mini form factor this year, and a new report by 9to5Mac citing unnamed sources suggests that Apple will release two iPhone 14 models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays codenamed D27 and D28, respectively. The smartphones are said to feature the same resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Meanwhile, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (reportedly codenamed D73 and D74) will feature taller displays this year, according to the report, as they are tipped to feature a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead of a large notch, according to previous renders spotted online.

On March 13, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the company's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models would be powered by the next generation A16 Bionic chip, while the regular iPhone 14 models would feature the current generation A15 Bionic chips that feature on the iPhone 13 series and the new iPhone SE (2022). According to the report by 9to5Mac, the company could use the high-end A15 Bionic chip with an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM which could be rebranded (like the A12Z chip on the iPad Pro (2020) model) for the iPhone 14 models this year.

Last year, Kuo said that Apple was working on LEO satellite communication to enable calls and messages without requiring a 4G or 5G cellular connection, through a customised Qualcomm X60 baseband chip. While this functionality did not debut with the iPhone 13, the report states that Apple is still working on satellite communication and is testing prototypes that can send messages over satellite connectivity with a system codenamed Stewie. There is currently no word on whether the functionality will debut on the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, and Apple is yet to indicate any details regarding the specifications of these smartphones.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, A16 Bionic, A15 Bionic, iPhone 14 Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price, Full Specifications, Renders Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  5. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
  2. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price, Full Specifications, Renders Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Ukraine-Russia War: NASA Insists International Space Station Unaffected by Conflict
  5. macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 Arrive With Universal Control; Apple Watch Gets Firmware Restore Support
  6. Cryptocurrency Use for Money Laundering Being Probed in 7 Cases, Rs. 135 Crore Attached: Minister to Lok Sabha
  7. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X to Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Reliance Buys Assets of Battery Maker Lithium Werks in Clean Energy, Transport Push
  9. Twitter Reverses Twin-Tab Layout Decision, Makes It Easier to View Latest Tweets First
  10. Realme TechLife Buds N100 Earphones Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.